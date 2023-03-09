DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$640,000 - $660,000
LAND: 637 sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENTS: Michael Brooks 0418 135 444 and Jayden Donaldson 0437 177 379
INSPECT: By appointment
Welcome home to a beautiful low-maintenance landscaped front garden with timber steps leading to a front deck and the main entry.
Opening into a hallway with the stunning main bedroom to one side, featuring wallpapering, walk-in robe and ensuite.
Further down the hall is a formal lounge, and beyond this space is a light-filled, open plan kitchen living and dining room with glass sliding doors opening to both the side and rear yard.
Spend time outdoors in one of the multiple entertaining spaces looking over the manicured landscaped garden.
A hallway off the central living area leads to the remaining two bedrooms, both with built-in robes; a family bathroom, separate toilet; and laundry.
Ducted gas heating, split system heating and cooling and modern kitchen appliances are further features.
The double garage is accessed via a side street, as are double gates providing secure vehicle access to the rear yard - perfect for storing a caravan, boat or trailer.
With park views and just minutes from Epsom Village, train station, childcare, primary school ,Bendigo Golf Club and less than 15 minutes to Bendigo CBD.
