Douglas stable notches Melton double

THE Douglas stable's reign at the top of the Victorian trainers premiership standings has continued following a double at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
A big night for trainer Julie Douglas launched early when Courageous Saint took out the opening event on the eight-race program.
Owned and bred by Swan Hill's Noel Watson, Courageous Saint is in his second stint at the Strathfieldsaye stable, having won three races during a 20-start stopover in 2020 before going north to Queensland, where he had his last start at Albion Park on February 18.
Driven by Jack Laugher, the eight-year-old gelding was nicely positioned throughout the race on the back of the leader Imno Pumpkin (Ellen Tormey) before using the sprint lane to shoot through for a 1.7m victory over the fast-finishing Hiranya (Abbey Turnbull).
It was career win number 25 from 158 starts for Courageous Saint, who boosted his stakes earnings to $220,222 for connections.
Third in the race was Courageous Saint's stablemate Kosimo, who showed he is not far away from a win, hitting the line strongly after being well back in the field at the bell.
The double for Julie Douglas was completed when the two-year-old filly Remi Lou ($1.30 favourite) broke through for her first win at start number three in the Hygain Premiere Stakes (1720m).
Driven by Daryl Douglas, the daughter of Sweet Lou won the early speed battle with Ferrigno (John Justice) and led all the way in winning by 2.3m.
Remi Lou really stamped her class in the straight after being fiercely challenged on the home turn by Soho Honey Rider (Michael Stanley), who finished the race in third, with Ferrigno battling on strongly for second.
The smart filly has shown improvement in all three of her starts, finishing third on debut at Kilmore last month, before a second at Group 3 level at Menangle over the mile on February 25.
The Douglas team was unlucky not to finish with more than two winners for the night, with several of the stable's runners filling minor placings.
Captain Confetti and Ozzie Playboy finished second and third respectively in the NR 70 to 79 pace behind Still Screens; Nothingbutwaves was third in the three-year-old pace behind Sea Silk; and Magic Mike was also third behind Fynn Frost.
A double catapulted Julie Douglas to a state-leading 24 wins for the season, giving her a margin of three over Ben Yole, with Andy Gath in third on 19 and Jess Tubbs and Emma Stewart equal fourth on 17.
In the race for the drivers premiership, Jack Laugher sits second on 35 wins, with James Herbertson a clear leader on 43.
Meanwhile, Tayla French added her name to the winner's list at Melton by steering Anywhere Hugo to victory in the NR 67 to 79 trot for former Bendigo trainer Chris Svanosio.
The eight-year-old gelding won for the 13th time in 81 starts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.