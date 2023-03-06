Australia Cup campaign over for BASL clubs

The remaining three CV League One clubs have been bundled out of the Australia Cup qualifying tournament.
Epsom, Tatura and Shepparton South all fell in round three action at the weekend.
Epsom lost 3-0 to State League Five club Glenroy Lions, Tatura went down to State League Three side Chisholm United in a 13-goal thriller, while State League Two team Geelong Rangers proved too good for Shepparton South, 5-1.
While disappointed his side didn't advance to round four, Epsom coach Peter Raeburn was happy with the way the Scoprions applied themselves against the Lions.
"They were a level above us,'' Raeburn said of Glenroy.
"They were quick and agile and were well organised. They were very skillful.
"We had our chances and we didn't takem them whereas they took every chance they had.
"It could have been a 3-2 game or maybe even a 3-3 game, but we didn't make the most of the chances we had.
"Overall, I'm happy with what we did across the three (Australia Cup) games. It's shown some things that we need to work on before our season starts."
Tatura's away clash with Chisholm United was a goal-fest.
The Ibises showed their scoring capacity by finidng the back of the net five times. The problem was they leaked eight goals at the other end.
Chisholm United scored twice in the first 10 minutes and had three goals on the board before Aaron Niglia got one back.
The home side added two more goals before half-time and Tatura skipper Cody Sellwood scored to make it 5-2 at the break.
Five goals were scored in the first seven minutes of the second-half - three to Tatura and two to Chisholm United.
Chisholm United put the game away with its eighth goal midway through the half.
Nick Mori scored Shepparton South's only goal in the loss to Geelong Rangers.
South were competitive for most of the match, but Geelong broke the game open with three goals in the final 10 minutes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.