BDCA junior cricket scores and highlights

The results from the latest round of Bendigo District Cricket Association junior action.
It was the final round of home and away action in the under-14 and under-16 divisions, while the semi-finals were played in the under-12A and under-12B age groups.
In under-12A, Maiden Gully Marist and Strathdale-Maristians Suns advanced to Sunday's grand final, while in under-12B, Golden Square and Maiden Gully Marist Gold will do battle in the decider.
The highlight individual performance of the weekend came from White Hills' Ollie McMurray in the under-16B division. McMurray made 87 not out with the bat and took 2-12 with the ball.
In under-14A, Strathfieldsaye's Chad Mannes took 4-11 against Maiden Gully.
UNDER-16A
Eaglehawk 8-273 (T. Taylor 75*, O'Hehir 75*, Brown 26*, Fullerton 26; Paratene 4-19) def Maiden Gully Marist 9-150 (McKenzie 32*, Hines 29, Budge 23, Paratene 21; Fullerton 3-25, O'Hehir 2-14, L. Taylor 2-31).
Strathfieldsaye Jets 9-133 (Billings 3-11, S. Howie 2-17) def Huntly North Epsom 8-116 (Wilson 60; Yates 2-12, Dearaugo 2-17).
Bendigo United 234 (Hay 69*, Farrelly 60*, Austin 33, Whatley 27, Behrens 23; Daniels 3-8, Bennett 2-21, Cheng 2-31) def Strathdale-Maristians Blue 9-100 (Irwin 25; Macdonald 2-13, Waters 2-21).
Kangaroo Flat 169 (McKay 43*, Smith 40, Burns 29; Stevens 3-12, Armstrong 3-30) def Strathfieldsaye 168 (Bolton 48, Robinson 35, Harris 21; Smith 3-18, Gloury 2-14, Nevins 2-19).
UNDER-16B
Sandhurst 5-187 (Van der hagen 58*, Murley 34*, Coombs 33*, Thakar 26; L Randell 2-17) def Bendigo United 5-120 (McCarthy 34*, Randell 32*; Millar 2-2).
White Hills 7-167 (O. McMurray 87*, Ilott 25; Harris 3-14) def Bendigo 8-102 (Harris 23; O. McMurray 2-12).
UNDER-14A
Eaglehawk 161 (Miller 38, Hillard 38; McMurray 3-13, Brandt 2-17) def Strathdale-Maristians Suns 131 (Brandt 26; X. Stone 3-21, Webster 2-14, Grainger 2-16).
Strathfieldsaye 9-129 (Perry 32*, Griffin 31; Warren 3-11, Ralphs 2-24) def Maiden Gully Marist 91 (Mannes 4-11).
Strathdale Maristians Blue 6-210 (Rainey 44*, Elliott 31*, Arnott 30*, Maddren 29*; Ryan 2-17) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 7-171 (Nicholas 26, Frawley 22; Seipolt 2-7).
UNDER-14B
Sandhurst 5-139 (Dempster 30, Shinoy 27*) def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 8-107 (Robinson 2-5, Syed 2-14).
Golden Square 7-131 (Stuchbree 35*, Fitzallen 21*; A Van dillen 3-10, Lange 2-21) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 5-86 (Dorrington 20; Stedman 2-8).
White Hills 6-190 (Salter 48*, Dickins 32*, J. Sawyer 27) def Kangaroo Flat 9-87 (A. Sawyer 3-11).
UNDER-12A
Maiden Gully Marist 7-98 (Zylan 23*; Gallagher 2-5, Derrick 2-22) def Kangaroo Flat 8-57 (Z. Cavalier 3-5, Ralphs 2-2, Hargreaves 2-7);
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 7-102 (Maddren 26*) def Strathdale-Maristians Blue 8-73 (Willits 2-1).
UNDER-12B
Golden Square 4-115 (Dupille 21*; Ross 2-11) def Sandhurst 6-87 (Kennedy 2-3, Dupille 2-5).
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 8-133 (Clapp 39, H Pepper 20; Nankervis 2-5, Hodson 2-14) def Strathfieldsaye 8-81.
