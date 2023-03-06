Nail-biting victory secures Bendigo semi-final berth

It took until the final delivery of the home and away season for the top four in the BDCA women's first XI competition to be determined.
Clubmates Bendigo and Bendigo Goers played out a thrilling match to decide who qualified for the semi-finals.
Chasing the Goers' score of 114, Bendigo needed one run to tie and two runs to win off the final ball of the game.
Bendigo's Holly Ryan and Steph Demeo scampered the two runs required to win the match.
The victory lifted Bendigo into third place and a semi-final clash against second-placed Sandhurst.
Minor premier Golden Square will play fourth-placed Strathdale-Maristians in the other semi-final.
The Goers won the toss and batted and opener Dannielle Flood set about building a big total.
Flood batted patiently against a Bendigo bowling line-up that bowled few loose balls.
Demeo (2-10) put the Goers on the back foot with an impressive spell.
Kylie Ross (12) and Zoe Ross (17) gave Flood some support, but the Goers lost their final four wickets for seven runs to be all out for 114 with five balls remaining in the innings.
Hannah Mullins (2-8) picked up two of the final wickets.
Flood batted through the innings and was the last batter dismissed for a fine 44 off 72 balls.
Bendigo's reply started poorly when Lila Keck was bowled by Rachael Flood for a duck.
Daisy Stringer (36) and Amy Ryan (19) batted well to keep Bendigo's run chase on track.
When Stringer was dismissed with the score on 90, Bendigo needed 25 to win off 28 balls.
The Goers bowled well, with Bendigo unable to hit a boundary in the final 11 overs.
Demeo and Holly Ryan didn't panic. They got bat on ball, ran well between wickets and cut into the deficit through singles.
With one over to play, Demeo and Holly Ryan required eight runs to get their side over the line.
Hannah Graham had the responsibility to bowl the over for the Goers.
After a dot ball to open the over, Demeo scurried through for a leg bye on ball two.
Ryan scored two runs off the third ball to make the equation five to win off three balls.
Graham bowled a wide before Ryan and Demeo scored singles to set up the drama of the final delivery.
Golden Square completed an undefeated home and away season by thumping Strathdale-Maristians.
Golden Square bowled out the Suns for just 48, with Tammy Norquay (4-6) and Sarah Mannes (3-1) ripping through the Suns' batting line-up.
Norquay (20 not out) and Mannes (19) saw Square home in eight overs.
