Bendigo Advertiser

Nail-biting victory secures Bendigo semi-final berth

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo opening bowler Rachel Gray conceded just six runs from three overs against the Goers.

It took until the final delivery of the home and away season for the top four in the BDCA women's first XI competition to be determined.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.