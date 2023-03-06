Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police's plea for help to find missing boy Kaydin

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 1:30pm
Kaydin was last seen in Parkville on February 20. Picture supplied

Authorities are asking for public assistance as they look for a missing Bendigo teen.

