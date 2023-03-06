Authorities are asking for public assistance as they look for a missing Bendigo teen.
Kaydin, 13, was last seen in Parkville, Melbourne on February 20.
Police have concerns for his welfare due to his age and the length of time he's been missing.
Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station (03) 5448 1300.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser.
