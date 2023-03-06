EAGLEHAWK'S Olivia Graham set a women's open hammer record for Bendigo centre at Saturday's running of a non-AVSL field and track meet in Flora Hill.
An incredible mark of 52.32m by the 22-year-old was among several highs of the meet run at the Retreat Road complex.
It was a great tune-up for Graham's tilt at the state open title on Sunday at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
A dual gold medallist at Victoria Country level, Graham hit a mark of 51.70m at the state championships to claim bronze.
Saturday's meet in Bendigo included some season-best results in the jumps action.
Eaglehawk's star sprinter Jorja Morrison achieved a season-best result on all four attempts at long jump as her best of 5.56m clinched victory in flight two.
Connor Clarke from Bendigo Harriers cleared 1.70m to win the first flight at high jump.
For many athletes it was the final hit-out before the first of two legs in Athletics Victoria Shield League play-offs is held on March 18 at Flora Hill.
Because of the Bendigo Gift carnival being run this Saturday, AB will not run field and track that day.
First-up at last Saturday's meet was the distance hurdles in which Reeve Evans from Bendigo Harriers was the sole entrant in the 400m and completed the one-lap duel in 64.16 seconds.
Eaglehawk's Lincoln Norris and Roman Griffiths went one-two in the 200m hurdles in times of 32.32 and 35.59.
In a closely-fought discus contest. South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour reached a mark of 38.53m to win flight one from clubmate Kai Norton, 35.11m, and Harriers' Reeve Evans, 34.20m.
South Bendigo's Naomi Henderson charged to victory in the women's 100m in 13.94 seconds.
The in-form Taine Bishop ran the 100m in 11.15 to win an Eaglehawk showdown in the first of the men's heats from Lewis McIntosh, 12.46; Jorja Morrison, 12.66; and Roman Griffiths, 13.30.
A week after breaking the mile record, South Bendigo's Genevieve Nihill ran the first of the women's 200m heats in 27.92 and later took out the first of the 800m heats.
South Bendigo's Taryn Furletti ran the 3000m in 11:02.
