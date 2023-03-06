Bendigo Advertiser
Olivia Graham breaks hammer record

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 8:00am
Olivia Graham has set a new Bendigo centre women's open hammer record. Picture by Scott Sidley

EAGLEHAWK'S Olivia Graham set a women's open hammer record for Bendigo centre at Saturday's running of a non-AVSL field and track meet in Flora Hill.

