Colts draw first blood in battle for CV League One berth

Strathfieldsaye Colts United moved one step closer to a berth in CV League One when it scored a thrilling 3-2 victory over Golden City on Sunday.
The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's controversial decision to have Strathfieldsaye Colts United, Golden City and La Trobe University play in a three-team pre-season tournament to determine who takes the final place in CV League One wasn't necessarily a popular call, but it did provide an entertaining start to the local soccer season.
A brace from classy striker Godwill Basha and Andy Li Long's first goal for his new club was enough for Colts to secure a crucial three points.
The young Rams were far from disgraced.
They rallied from 2-0 down to make a game of it and showed they have an improved squad in 2023.
"It felt like a grand final,'' Colts' president and goalkeeper Phil Berry said.
"We all know there's a lot on the line and if you lose one game you're in trouble."
Colts' win puts them in the box seat to advance to CV League One.
"Considering we've only had a couple of weeks of training under our belt, I thought we played quite well,'' Berry said.
"There's still plenty for us to improve on, but I thought the boys worked really hard and held on pretty well.
"Golden City came hard at us at the end. I thought they (Golden City) looked a better side than they were last year."
Basha's impact up front proved critical.
The striker opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he took advantage of some fine teamwork down the left-hand side.
The score stayed 1-0 until early in the second-half when Basha was brought down in the box and a penalty was awarded.
Basha calmly put the spot kick away and it looked as though Colts would cruise to victory.
However, the young Rams never threw in the towel.
They poured the pressure on and were rewarded in the 85th minute when a well-struck Win Boe effort from just outside the box found the back of the net.
Former Bendigo City midfielder Li Long settled the nerves for Colts when his well-placed strike went inside the left post to make it 3-1.
Golden City responded strongly again. The Rams were awarded a penalty in the 95th minute which was converted by Timon Dooley to make it 3-2.
The gallant Rams didn't have enough time to force an equaliser and Colts celebrated a crucial victory.
No games will be played over the long weekend. The next match is Colts against La Trobe Uni at Truscott Reserve on March 19.
A Colts' win would guarantee the club a berth in CV League One.
"We'll get back on the training track this week and get to work for the La Trobe game,'' Berry said.
"Unfortunately, the recruits we had from Melbourne are not going to play for us. One of them tore his ACL last week, so his friends that were going to come with him have decided not to play anymore.
"It's not ideal, but we're confident we can cover them."
Tatura, Shepparton South, Eaglehawk, Shepparton United, Spring Gully, Strathdale and Epsom are the clubs in CV League One.
The two losing teams from the three-team pre-season tournament will join Swan Hill, Shepparton Jaguars, Deniliquin Wanderers and Border Raiders FC in League Two.
