Residents can ensure they stay warm this winter as the autumn firewood collection opens in central Victoria.
Over the next three months, firewood can be collected from designated collection areas in state forests or parks across the region for personal use.
Firewood can only be collected from public land for domestic use during the autumn collection season - between March 1 to June 30 - and spring collection season between September 1 and November 30.
"To ensure local communities have greater access to available firewood into the future, only residents from specified local government areas are allowed to collect firewood in central Victoria," Forest Fire Operations district manager Adrian Parker said.
"As a result of severe flooding, a firewood collection area is planned to be opened in Gunbower State Forest on April 1, providing the area is accessible and deemed safe."
Seasonal closures reduce the risks to people, the environment and infrastructure when the forests and tracks are wet.
The weather can be unpredictable as can the surrounding environment, so residents are urged to be aware of tree canopy and the surrounding environment.
People who rely on firewood for energy, heating and cooking should ensure they are using firewood in the most efficient way possible.
The Environment Protection Authority has recommended chimneys be regularly cleaned and collected wood be allowed to dry for at least eight months before burning.
Access to firewood collection areas may be disrupted at short notice due to planned burning or other fuel management operations.
More information can be found at plannedburns.ffm.vic.gov.au
Any information the community may have about the illegal removal of firewood for sale can be reported to DEECA on 136 186.
Find your local collection area: ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/firewood-collection-in-your-region
Find out how to choose the right wood epa.vic.gov.au/for-community/environmental-information/air-quality/smoke-from-wood-heaters/how-to-choose-the-right-wood-for-your-wood-heater
Financial assistance is available for people on low incomes who purchase firewood ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/energy-concession-and-support
