HEADING into the $14,500 Boort Pacing Cup on Sunday, Rochester trainer Mark Thompson boasted two of the race's most in-form horses.
Neither disappointed him, with the four-year-old gelding Pas Guarantee sneaking through between the stablemate Missed The Truth and Cee Cee In America to snatch a thrilling win.
Attempting to lead most of the way, Missed The Truth finished third, a neck away from the winner, with the pair split by Cee Cee In America, trained by another Thompson, Charlton's Joe, but no relation.
It was a pleasing day all around for Mark Thompson, who currently has only four horses in work.
His other runner for the day, Warrantee finished second in the final race on the program behind Sadie Jayne.
Thompson viewed Pas Guarantee's cup victory as a reward for consistency.
The four-year-old gelding was having only his second start for the season after his fifth at Echuca on February 23, but was coming off a nice three-year-old season that included six wins and three placings from 14 starts, highlighted by his victory in the Mildura Guineas in April.
Thompson is hopeful he can now make the step-up to become a metropolitan race winner.
"That was his 10th win and he's only a four-year-old, so that's a nice effort," he said.
"He's been a nice horse since the beginning. He won his first start (at Shepparton) and has been a really good horse to us along the way.
"I think he can measure up to metropolitan grade. He is only young as far as racing goes.
"He seems to get better every time he comes back in.
"He probably lacked a real sharp sprint as a two-year-old, but he is getting better at it as he gets older."
While Pas Guarantee, who was driven by Bendigo's Jack Laugher, is destined to be city-bound, the equally-dependable Missed The Truth is a likely starter in this Sunday's Mallee Bull Cup at Birchip.
Also a four-year-old, the son of Sombeachsomewhere added to his ultra-consistent record that includes five wins and 16 placings from 24 starts with another third.
He has not missed a top-three placing in his past 16 starts.
"I don't think there's a lot between the two horses," Thompson said.
"Missed The Truth hasn't won as many as the other bloke, but he's been top-three in 21 of 24 starts.
"He had to do a lot to hold the lead on Sunday and it probably just told on him in the end, but he only got beaten a neck on the line."
Missed The Truth was driven by Bendigo's Ellen Tormey
Pas Guarantee's cup victory delivered Thompson his fourth win of the season from 16 starters.
The other three wins have been achieved by the three-year-old Thomas Royal, who will be chasing four wins in a row at Swan Hill on Wednesday night.
Thompson is hopeful of continuing the streak, but insisted it would be a tough ask.
"Obviously he's gone through the ratings a bit and comes up against the open-age horses," he said.
"The Douglases (Julie and Glenn) have a nice one in the race (Jacka Connor), which will make it tough for him.
"Either way we're happy. We had a pretty reasonable run last year and we have started off well this year."
Another second placing for Cee Cee In America was the seven-year-old's 23rd in 99 starts.
He has won 11 races and finished third 11 times for $124,210 in stakes earnings.
Meanwhile, Double Helix continued his good form for Salt Creek-Great Western-based hobby trainer Phillip Giles by winning the $14,500 Boort Trotters Cup.
The six-year-old gelding was superbly driven by Jackie Barker and notched up his third win of the season in convincing style, cruising to a 6.8m all the way win.
It was the son of Majestic Son's 10th career win from 59 starts for stakes earnings of $66,070.
Nearly $30,000 of those earnings have been this season, significantly boosted by his January win in the Central Victorian Trotting Championship Final at St Arnaud.
Show Me The Moolah, for Balmoral trainer Janet Exell, worked home nicely to finish second, with the $3.10 favourite Hatchback in third.
It was Hamilton-based reinswoman and Team Teal ambassador Barker's second Boort Trotters Cup win.
She won the race in 2020 by again leading all the way on Glorious Finale, who was trained by her grandfather Jim Barker.
It was her second cup win in as many days after landing the Mount Gambier Country Pacing Cup on the Rebecca East-trained Julius Shadow on Saturday night.
