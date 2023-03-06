More upgrades are set to take place at one of Bendigo's sporting venues thanks to another funding injection.
The City of Greater Bendigo announced it will continue to undertake improvements to the Tom Flood Regional Events Precinct after it received $900,000 from the state government.
It is a welcome boost for the site that has had a run of bad luck over the past few years, including major events such as the Bendigo International Madison's being cancelled due to COVID-19 and a crash involving riders and a spectator in 2019.
The works include repairs to the cycling track, installation of an acrylic surface treatment and new line marking, installation of new track fencing and entrance/exit gates and LED lighting upgrades including emergency event lighting.
The further works follow a major $1.1 million upgrade, fully funded by council, of the Tom Flood Sports Centre Oval which has included installation of a new sand slit drainage system, new soil and the planting of drought tolerant, durable, all-year-round Santa Ana grass.
City of Greater Bendigo Healthy Communities and Environments director Stacy Williams said in consultation with user groups, the works have been timed to cause the least disruption to activities and events at the precinct.
"The cycling track works will be undertaken from mid-March to mid-April 2023 and the track and oval will remain closed to the public until complete," Ms Williams said.
"The installation of the new fencing will be completed by late September 2023 with minor impact to public access of the track and the lighting upgrades will be complete by June 2024 with no impact to public access of the site.
"The works, along with the recent upgrade to the oval surface will make the facility compliant and safer for participants and spectators and help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bendigo International Madison which will return to the precinct on March 8 to 10, 2024.
"The works will also provide a track surface that meets cycling technical standards, and a facility that better supports major events, training and competition for all user groups including cycling, athletics, junior AFL, soccer, rugby, gridiron, local schools and community groups."
For more information, visit the council's website at bendigo.vic.gov.au/services/major-projects
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
