Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo's Tom Flood Sports Centre to be 'compliant and safer' after more works

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More works will be undertaken at Tom Flood. Picture by Noni Hyett

More upgrades are set to take place at one of Bendigo's sporting venues thanks to another funding injection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.