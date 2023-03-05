Bendigo Advertiser
Angus McKindlay overcomes hurdles in dash to gold

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 9:00am
GOLD and a residential record to Eaglehawk's Angus McKindlay in the open 400m hurdles capped Bendigo Region's run at Athletics Victoria's latest state field and track championships.

