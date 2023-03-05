Rivals close gap on Martin in battle for DP World Tour card

Andrew Martin's bid to earn a DP World Tour card remains on track despite a frustrating performance in New Zealand.
Martin missed the cut at the New Zealand Open, but he is still in position to secure a DP World Tour card by finishing inside the top three on the Australasian PGA Tour order of merit.
With three events to go, Martin is in fourth place on 652.13 points, but third-placed Cameron Smith already has a DP World Tour card and is not counted in the race for the available cards.
David Micheluzzi leads the order of merit with 1031.67 points, while New Zealand Open winner Brendan Jones is second on 803.67 points.
Tom Power Horan (609.23), Michael Hendry (528.01), Deyen Lawson (446.46) and Brett Coletta (408.76) are Martin's biggest threats.
Next week's event is the $150,000 NZ PGA Championship, before the players return to Australia for the $400,000 NSW Open at Rich River Golf Club in Moama.
The final event is the $200,000 The National at Moonah from March 30 to April 2.
The more prizemoney the event is worth, the greater number of points on offer for the order of merit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.