Top four finalised in Upper Loddon Cricket Association

Arnold held on to retain fourth place after the final home and away round of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association.
Leading fifth-placed Boort-Yando by just three points, Arnold had to defeat minor premier Wedderburn Band in the last round or rely on Bridgewater defeating Boort-Yando.
Arnold couldn't get the job done against Wedderburn Band, but third-placed Bridgewater proved too good for Boort-Yando and Arnold secured the final berth in the semi-finals.
Arnold's reward is another clash with Wedderburn Band next Saturday.
The final round clash started well for the home side when it made its way to 0-32.
Even at 2-63 it looked as though Arnold could post a competitive score.
However, a middle-order collapse of 3-5 changed the complexion of the game.
The Wedderburn Band bowlers tightened the screws and dismissed Arnold for 105 in the 34th over.
Tom Kirk (3-14) was the most successful bowler, while Lachlan Shelton had the fine figures of 1-4 off six overs.
In reply, Wedderburn Band raced to 5-159 off 26 overs before stumps were drawn.
Shelton completed a super all-round game by making 34 off 25 balls, while Brad Holt made 34 off 28 balls.
Will Holt (28 not out), Luke Holt (22) and Issac Holt (21) enjoyed some valuable time in the middle before the finals.
Boort-Yando's batting let it down in its bid to upset Bridgewater.
The home side was bowled out for just 87, with Alex Cockerell (19) the top scorer.
Bridgewater trio Harry McKinley (3-11), Jay Bowen (3-13) and Tom McKinley (2-18) proved hard to score against.
The McKinley boys put the game to bed with the bat.
Tom finished 50 not out and Harry 31 not out as they led their side to 1-93 off 28 overs.
Bridgewater travels to Kingower for their semi-final clash.
