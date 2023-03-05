Bennett's six-wicket haul leads Emu Creek into EVCA semi-finals

Emu Creek secured the last berth in the Emu Valley Cricket Association top four after an eventful final day of the home and away season.
Needing to defeat second-placed United to hold off Mandurang for fourth spot, the Emus won a finals-like encounter by six runs.
While that game went down to the wire, Mandurang was involved in a thriller of its own.
Chasing Mandurang's big score of 8-298, California Gully fell two runs short in a game that wasn't decided until the last delivery of the 75th and final over of the match.
Spring Gully finished the season as minor premier and will play Emu Creek in the semi-finals, while United will host Sedgwick in the other semi.
To defend a score of 219 against United's deep batting line-up, Emu Creek needed a special performance and skipper Luke Bennett provided it with a match-winning haul of 6-58 off 17 overs.
Bennett's heroics started in the opening over of the innings when he removed the in-form Jayde Mullane for four.
Pat Hartney (2) had his stumps rocked by Bennett and when Tyrone Downie dismantled Mac Whittle's stumps, the Tigers had slumped to 3-19.
Ash Mayo and Mitch Blackman provided some resistance for the Tigers.
They added 44 for the fourth wicket before the duo became Bennett's third and fourth wickets respectively.
Six runs later Bennett removed Tom Calvert (six) and Alex Code (0) in successive balls to leave the Tigers reeling at 7-76.
The Emus tried to not get carried away because while Harry Whittle was at the crease the Tigers were still a chance.
Dooley Niemann and Whittle threatened to build a decent partnership, but Niemann was caught off the bowling of Simon Marwood for 17 with the score on 111.
Luke Price was trapped in front by Downie (2-70) and the Tigers fell to 9-139.
That left Whittle and number 11 James Smith as the last hope for United.
Whittle, who was 40 not out when Smith strode to the wicket, didn't let the situation change his approach.
He continued to play his shots and showed faith in Smith's abiliy at the other end.
Even though Smith was battling a hamstring strain, in the space of 15 overs they added 74 runs to put their side within seven runs of an unlikely victory.
However, with the opening delivery of the 58th over, a mix-up between Smith and Whittle, after a brilliant piece of fielding from Dallas Widdicombe, resulted in Smith being run out for 25.
Whittle was left 84 not out off 113 balls, including eight fours and two sixes.
It took his season tally to 493 runs in eight innings at an average of 70.43.
California Gully fell agonisingly short of completing the highest run chase of the season.
With California Gully 6-122 it appeared as though the game was on its way to an early finish.
Geoff West and Luke Hickman had other ideas.
West played shots to all parts of Pearce Reserve and looked set to make a century before he was caught behind for 91 off the bowling of Jeremy Hancock (3-65).
West hit four sixes and 14 fours and faced 123 balls for his 91.
While West was on the rampage, Hickman played his role and steadily built his innings.
Hickman and Brad Webster lifted their side to within 26 runs of the target before the latter was dismissed for 18.
The Cobras' final pair - Hickman and Zac Knapman - required 27 runs off the final 17 balls for victory.
A couple of boundaries and some cheeky singles later they reduced the equation to 11 runs to win off the final over.
Hancock took responsibility of bowling the final over for Mandurang.
Knapman scampered a single off the first delivery before a Hickman boundary put the pressure back on the home side.
Three singles were scored off the next three balls, which left Knapman on strike for the final delivery.
The youngster needed three to win and two to tie off the final ball.
Knapman tried to launch a big drive, but the ball found the outside edge of his bat and keeper Dylan Achison completed his third catch of the innings.
Hickman remained unbeaten on 65 for Cal Gully.
James Pietromonaco (3-26) was the pick of the bowlers for Mandurang.
Spring Gully's bowling strength came to the fore in its win over Sedgwick.
With only 192 runs in the bank to play with, the Crows had little margin for error with the ball.
They showed why they'll be hard to beat for the flag with another disciplined bowling performance.
Aside from a 41-run stand for the third wicket between Jordan Ilsley (31 off 36 balls) and Greg Thomas (33 off 100 balls), the Rams struggled to gain any momentum.
At 3-108 in the 40th over they were still in the game, but the dismissal of Rick Ladson for 27 sparked the beginning of the end for the Rams.
They lost their final seven wickets for just 35 runs to be all out for 143.
Nick Skeen (3-17), Beau Rinaldi (3-29), Shaun O'Shea (2-25) and Alex Sutton (2-27) were superb with the ball for the Crows.
Marong finished its season on a high note when it defeated West Bendigo at Malone Park.
The Panthers overcame a terrible start with the bat to comfortably chase down West Bendigo's score of 159.
The Panthers were on the back foot at 3-9, but David Blume and Andrew Gladstone dug in to steady the ship for the home side.
They added 64 for the fourth wicket before an attempted pull shot from Gladstone fell back on the stumps and he was dismissed for 38.
Blume and Brodie Pearce put the Panthers within sight of victory by adding 74 for the fifth wicket.
Blume fell for a patient 57 off 124 balls before Pearce continued his attacking approach.
The right-hander smacked three sixes and three fours on his way to 70 off 86 balls.
Stumps were drawn with the Panthers 9-216 off 53 overs.
Brett McGlashan (2-18) and Tarran Kilcullen (2-33) were the multiple wicket-takers for the Redbacks.
Spring Gully 129.09
United 104.62
Sedgwick 101.18
Emu Creek 94.79
Mandurang 87.73
Marong 71.47
West Bendigo 59.11
California Gully 57.01
Axe Creek 48.16
