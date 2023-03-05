LAWN BOWLS: Midweek pennant flags to be decided; All the grand final rink match-ups

WEEKEND PENNANT: Beasties through to grand final; Steamers out in straight sets again
TEN clubs will be represented across the Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls grand finals beginning on Monday.
The division two to six grand finals will all be played at Bendigo East on Monday beginning at 10am.
And on Tuesday the division one grand final between Golden Square and South Bendigo will be played as a standalone match at Eaglehawk from 10am.
Golden Square and Strathfieldsaye each have two teams competing in midweek pennant grand finals, while South Bendigo, Woodbury, Castlemaine, Marong, White Hills, Dingee, Inglewood and North Bendigo all have one.
South Bendigo has the opportunity to achieve what would be a rare accomplishment if it could win the division one flag on Tuesday.
The Diggers have spent the past three seasons playing in division two, but after earning promotion are just one win away from winning the flag in their first season back in the top division.
The Diggers are the equal-most successful midweek pennant club with 19 division one premierships - the same as Bendigo East - but haven't won one since 1993.
Golden Square will be gunning for its eighth division one premiership having won its most recent in 2020.
In their only meeting so far this season Golden Square defeated the Diggers in a two-shot thriller, winning 60-58 in round 10.
Square has won its past six games, while the Diggers have won five in a row.
The match-ups for all six grand finals are set following the rink draw on Friday night at Bendigo East.
Tuesday at Eaglehawk:
DIVISION 1
Golden Square v South Bendigo.
Taylah Marron (GS) v Brad Holland (SB); Brad Marron (GS) v Matt Robertson (SB); Julie Ross (GS) v Daryl Rowley (SB).
............................................
Monday at Bendigo East:
DIVISION 2
Woodbury v Castlemaine.
Jill Grainger (Wood) v Stephen McCoombe (Cas); Len Handley (Wood) v Pam Hunter (Cas); Alan Brodie (Wood) v Maureen Fletcher (Cas).
............................................
DIVISION 3
Marong v Strathfieldsaye.
Luke Nemeth (Mar) v Anthony Cole (Strath); Neville Ryan (Mar) v Lynne Cole (Strath); Nancy Tate (Mar) v Trevor Probert (Strath).
............................................
DIVISION 4
White Hills v Dingee.
Frank Gargiulo (WH) v Megan Grieves (Ding); Des Fiedler (WH) v Fyfe Grieves (Ding); Harold Walklate (WH) v Lyn Demeo (Ding).
............................................
DIVISION 5
Inglewood v Strathfieldsaye.
Pam Kelly (Ing) v Mark Filan (Strath); David Whitehead (Ing) v Stewart Curnow (Strath).
............................................
DIVISION 6
North Bendigo v Golden Square.
Amanda Hall (NB) v Terence Cope (GS); John Emerson (NB) v Terry McManus (GS).
