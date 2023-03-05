LAWN BOWLS: Beasties through to grand final; Steamers out in straight sets again

A STRONG start paved the way for Bendigo East to win its way through to the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls grand final and send Moama out in straight sets for the second year in a row.
The Beasties defeated Moama 80-64 in Saturday's preliminary final at Woodbury to earn a crack at Bendigo in next Sunday's division one grand final at Strathfieldsaye.
The Beasties made the early running, quickly opening a double-digit lead that forced the Steamers to have to play catch-up for the remainder of the game.
Moama did close to within six with around 15 ends to play, but the Beasties were able to answer the challenge to regain control and win through to the grand final.
Among the rink match-ups was the red-hot Darren Burgess of Bendigo East taking on Scottish bowls legend Alex Marshall.
It was Burgess' rink that continued its sensational form, winning 19-12.
Burgess' rink, which also features Barry Edwards, Colin McKean and Todd Matthews, will head into the grand final having won its past 12 games.
The closest match-up of the day was East's Aaron Tomkins recording an 18-17 win over Kevin Brennan.
The East rink of skipper Andrew Cullen performed strongly to win 29-16 over Cameron Keenan, while the only rink Moama won for the day was Kevin Anderson defeating Marc Smith 19-14.
"The team bowled well again today," East skipper Smith said.
"When you look at the match-ups I think they probably suited us, particularly Darren drawing Alex Marshall was a really good match-up for us given the way they can both change games.
"We started the game really well, but as we knew they would, Moama fought back and got back within six, but we were able to win the next few ends to get back out to double figures."
Next Sunday's grand final features two sides that 12 months ago missed the finals, with Bendigo finishing ninth last season, while Bendigo East was fifth.
Bendigo East is through to the grand final having earlier been outside the top four with two rounds to play.
While the Beasties have a grand final to look forward to, it was another disappointing end to the season for the Steamers, who had finished 34 points clear on top of the ladder.
In their two seasons in the competition in which they have finished second and top on the ladder, the Steamers are now 0-4 in finals, with all losses by double-figure margins.
Meanwhile, there was a milestone game in the division two match, with Bendigo East's Michael O'Connor playing his 400th game for the club in what was a loss to Eaglehawk.
DIVISION 1
Bendigo East 80 def Moama 64.
Darren Burgess 19 def Alex Marshall 12, Marc Smith 14 lt Kevin Anderson 19, Aaron Tomkins 18 def Kevin Brennan 17, Andrew Cullen 29 def Cameron Keenan 16.
Grand final - Bendigo v Bendigo East.
............................................
DIVISION 2
Eaglehawk 85 def Bendigo East 66.
Ray Rowe 25 def Rod Pearce 18, Stephen Piercy 23 def Robert Clough 15, Leigh Robertson 13 lt Peter Huggard 21, Russell Evans 24 def Helen Clough 12.
Grand final - Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk.
............................................
DIVISION 3
North Bendigo 77 def Kangaroo Flat 60.
Daniel Taig 16 def Bob Short 13, Jason Turley 21 def Brian Waegeli 16, Paul Arscott 18 def David Allison 16, Justin Rorke 22 def Barrie Guest 15.
Grand final - South Bendigo v North Bendigo.
............................................
DIVISION 4
Eaglehawk 93 def Golden Square 60.
Kevin Hill 19 def Laurie Power 16, Luke Morgan 30 def Lorraine Clarkson 14, Gary Skinner 22 def Kenneth Connaughton 15, David Kaye 22 def Don Kent 15.
Grand final - Marong v Eaglehawk.
............................................
DIVISION 5
Kangaroo Flat 94 def Inglewood 69.
James Grant 21 def Ian Bradley 20, Barry Duncan 22 dr Arthur Harrison 22, Ken Packer 29 def John McClymont 17, Debby Densley 22 def Vicky Tierney 10.
Grand final - Calivil v Kangaroo Flat.
............................................
DIVISION 6
Harcourt 86 def Kangaroo Flat 75.
Ken Tribe 15 lt Allison Ferguson 17, Terry Robinson 28 def Kerry Sparke 20, Darren Cunningham 29 def Paul Beveridge 16, Russell Maltby 14 lt Geoff Walsh 22.
Grand final - Bendigo v Harcourt.
............................................
DIVISION 7
Kangaroo Flat 51 def North Bendigo 48.
Charles Madden 19 def Trevor Lee 16, Allan Boadle 16 def Darren Henson 13, Eddie Caine 16 lt Helen Hall 19.
Grand final - Bendigo VRI v Kangaroo Flat.
............................................
DIVISION 8
Kangaroo Flat 62 def Golden Square 60.
Hazel Troy 17 lt Terry McManus 27, Robert Morris 20 lt Terence Cope 21, Darryl Walker 25 def Robyn Bird 12.
Grand final - Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat.
