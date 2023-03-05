Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

LAWN BOWLS: Beasties through to grand final; Steamers out in straight sets again

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 5 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo East leader East Ian Bayliss bowls against Moama in Saturday's division one preliminary final at Woodbury. Picture by Luke West

A STRONG start paved the way for Bendigo East to win its way through to the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls grand final and send Moama out in straight sets for the second year in a row.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.