BDCA ROUND 16: Goers secure last berth in finals; Felmingham blasts whirlwind century for Jets

THE four teams to contest this season's Bendigo District Cricket Association finals are now set with one round left to play.
Before Saturday's penultimate round the trio of Strathdale-Maristians, Strathfieldsaye and Kangaroo Flat had all locked up their finals berths and they will now be joined by Bendigo.
Bendigo's win over Huntly North on Saturday coupled with losses to Eaglehawk, Golden Square and White Hills has ensured the Goers their place in the finals for the first time since 2018 and only the third since 2001.
"It's good to have the finals position sewn up tonight. Having that win over Strathfieldsaye last week helped a lot and it obviously takes a bit of the pressure off next week against Sandhurst," Bendigo captain James Ryan said.
The Goers recorded a 97-run victory over Huntly North at Atkins Street.
Led by a half-century to opener Xavier Ryan (60) the Goers compiled 8-221 batting first.
The match-winning total was set up by a 65-run opening partnership between Xavier Ryan and Bailey George (36), followed by a 76-run stand for the second wicket between the Ryan cousins Xavier and James (47).
Huntly North spinner Sandun Ranathunga was the standout with the ball for the Power snaring a tidy 4-28 off his nine overs.
Coming off their first victory for a year last week against Sandhurst the Power were unable to make it back-to-back wins when bowled out for 124 in reply.
The Goers' attack featured the duo of spinner Kyle Humphrys (3-7) and Nathan Fitzpatrick (2-5) combining for an economical 5-12 off 12.3 overs, while it was a memorable day for paceman Kynan Gard (2-30) picking up his first A grade wicket.
Gard took two wickets in two balls - Flynn Campbell (2) and Jack Wilson (0) - but was denied a hat-trick by Kyen Burill-Grinton (2 n.o.), who faced up against a field that included four slips, a gully and a short leg.
The Power had been 5-108 before losing 5-16 in 38 balls to be bowled out in the 42nd over.
The cornerstone of the Power innings was a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket between Judd Gilchrist (42) and Josh Simpson (27).
"It was a good all-round performance by the boys today," said Goers' skipper James Ryan, whose knock of 47 lifted his his season tally to a BDCA-high 682 runs.
"We had plenty of contributors with the bat. Xavier (Ryan) got a good 60 and is in some good touch, so we batted around him.
"With the ball we got some early wickets, which was pleasing, and they then dug in through the middle 15 overs with a partnership and made it difficult for us to finish the game off as quickly as we wanted, but we bowled well in the end to get the 10 poles."
Strathfieldsaye opener Pat Felmingham produced an innings of power hitting as he notched his first BDCA A grade century in the Jets' 103-run win over Golden Square at Wade Street.
Renowned as one of the cleanest strikers of the ball in the BDCA, Felmingham's early fireworks helped the Jets to 7-262 off their 45 overs batting first in what was a major turnaround from their disappointing batting effort against Bendigo the previous week.
Felmingham cut the first ball of the day from Golden Square skipper Liam Smith (1-38) for four in a sign of what was to come.
With Felmingham blasting the ball all around Wade Street and fellow opener Matt Newbold (36) providing support down the other end, the Jets already had their 100 up in just the 13th over.
Felmingham smacked his way to 122 off just 72 balls - a 76-minute innings with a strike rate of 169.4 that included 86 of his runs coming in fours (14) and sixes (five).
Felmingham did have some luck along the way, including being dropped at deep cover on 98.
Such was Felmingham's dominance during his 76-minute stay at the crease, Newbold was on just 23 when the opening partnership of 149 ended in the 18th over with Felmingham trapped lbw by Jayden Templeton (1-59).
The hard-hitting Felmingham now has 504 runs - his most in a season for the Jets with one round and finals still to come.
"It was just incredible the way Pat batted today," Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny said.
"He brought up his hundred the ball before the first drinks break (in the 15th over); his hundred came off 61 balls.
"He hit the first ball of the day for four and had one of those days where he just kept hitting the ball where they didn't have fielders.
"It was probably as clean as I've ever seen him hit. Square bowled in some pretty good areas and had their set plans, but as soon as they slightly missed their line or length Pat just pounded it."
Connor Miller (4-56) took four of the seven wickets for Golden Square, which was bowled out for 159 in reply.
Having one stage been 3-130 in the 29th over Square lost 7-29 to be all out in the 41st.
The Strathfieldsaye spin duo of Savith Priyan (4-26) and Darcy Hunter (3-41) took seven wickets between them, while Scott Trollope (46) was the leading run-scorer for Golden Square.
Kangaroo Flat won its fifth game in a row with a five-wicket victory over White Hills at Dower Park.
White Hills was unable to capitalise on a solid start with the bat to be bowled out for 98 after being sent in.
Openers Brayden Stepien and Ben Irvine put on 47 for the first wicket and got through to the 12th over unscathed.
But once Stepien (33) fell to Roos' captain Jake Klemm when caught by Jack Rutherford the Demons capitulated.
From 0-47 the Demons lost 10-51 to be all out for 98 in the 35th over.
Included in the collapse was the trio of key batsmen Gavin Bowles (1), captain Mitch Winter-Irving (1) and Caleb Barras (0) all falling within 15 balls of each other.
Only Stepien, Irvine (27) and No.10 Linc Jacobs (15 n.o.) reached double figures for the Demons, who had started the day still a live chance of playing finals, but those hopes were dashed by the close of play.
The Demons had eight batsmen dismissed for five or less against a Roos' attack that for the ninth time this season won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Klemn (3-27), Adam Burns (2-13), Brent Hamblin (2-15) and leg-spinner Chris Barber (2-3) all took multiple wickets for the Roos, while in an encouraging sign with finals just around the corner, Dylan Klemm (0-19), who has been impacted by a foot concern this season, returned to the bowling line-up for the first time since round eight.
The Roos chased their target down in 22.5 overs, answering with 5-99 as they beat White Hills for the 11th-straight time and kept alive their chances of still grabbing second position and the double chance.
Opener Chris Barber struck seven boundaries and faced just 17 balls in top-scoring with 30 for the Roos, while Winter-Irving (2-34) and Nick Wharton (2-20) took two wickets each for the Demons.
Four wickets to stalwart Ben DeAraugo helped spin Strathdale-Maristians to victory over Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
After the Suns posted 9-159 batting first, Eaglehawk was tracking along solidly at 2-54 in the 17th over before DeAraugo put the visitors in control.
DeAraugo claimed four wickets in succession - Cory Jacobs (28), Cam McGlashan (4), Josh Williams (0) and Ben Williams (31) - as the Hawks fell from 2-54 to 6-78 on the way to being bowled out for 127.
DeAraugo's 4-21 off nine overs were his best bowling figures since his former days as a paceman in 2014-15.
Only Ben Williams and Jacobs made more than 20 for the Hawks, who earlier in the day had the Suns on the ropes in their innings as they fought to keep their finals chances alive.
After being sent in the ladder-leading Suns were under pressure at 7-85 in the 31st over before one of their well-renowned fightbacks.
Led by the trio of Linton Jacobs (26 n.o.), Sam Johnston (25) and Jack Pysing (13 n.o.) the Suns dug in to bat out their 45 overs and push their score to 9-159.
Just like DeAraugo would later do, Hawks' coach Jacobs also produced a brilliant spell of bowling with four consecutive wickets that had the Suns on the backfoot.
The Suns had been 3-77 before losing 4-8, with Jacobs taking all four wickets - James Vlaeminck (14), James Barri (17), DeAraugo (2) and Matt Wilkinson (4).
Jacobs finished with 4-18, while Aaron Monro snared 3-37, which included the wicket of Suns' captain Cameron Taylor (19) in his 200th first XI game.
As well as his 19 with the bat, Taylor also took 1-27 with the ball in his milestone game.
A week is a long time in cricket - just ask Sandhurst.
Seven days after becoming the first team in a year to lose a first XI game to Huntly North, the Dragons bounced back with a victory over Bendigo United at Harry Trott Oval.
The Dragons won by 13 runs - their fourth victory of the season - after making 6-191 batting first.
The Sandhurst innings was highlighted by a hard-hitting half-century to keeper/batsman Ash Gray, who cracked 74 off 62 balls.
Batting at No.5 and starting his innings at 3-41 in the 18th over, Gray kept umpires Stephen Rainey and Glenn Griffiths busy signalling seven sixes.
With Gray the mainstay of the innings, the Dragons' match-winning total also featured contributions from coach Dylan Gibson (37) and in-form all-rounder Taylor Beard (34 n.o.).
Sam Langley (2-40) and spinner Jake Thrum (2-25) both took two wickets for Bendigo United.
The Redbacks were under the pump from outset in their run-chase, losing captain Clayton Holmes (0) and Tom Starr (3) inside the first six overs to be 2-9.
The Redbacks did bat out their 45 overs, but were held to 9-178 in reply to fall 13 runs short.
Marcus Magniamelli (44 n.o.), opener Wil Pinniger (37) and Harry Donegan (34) were the chief run-scorers for the Redbacks.
Five of the six Sandhurst bowlers used took a wicket led by Ben Yarwood's 3-45, while Beard continued his solid all-round season with 2-32 as well as two catches - one of which removed dangerman Holmes.
The two clubs were playing for the annual John Turner Memorial Cup, which was retained by Bendigo United based on the results across all grades.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.