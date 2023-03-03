In-form Roos ready to pounce if Jets hit the skids in BDCA

Two weeks ago Strathfieldsaye bounced off Bell Oval without a worry in the world.
The Jets had just become the first team to defeat BDCA first XI reigning premier Strathdale-Maristians this season and were sitting pretty in second place.
However, one poor performance has taken the air out of the Jets' sails.
Last Saturday's loss to Bendigo has opened the door for Kangaroo Flat to chase down the Jets and pinch second spot and the all-important double-chance for the upcoming finals.
Strathfieldsaye leads the Roos by one win with two rounds remaining, but Flat has a much easier run home.
The Roos should defeat White Hills on Saturday, and bottom side Huntly North next week, and finish the home and away season with 75 points.
Strathfieldsaye's final two games are a tougher test - Golden Square (away) and Eaglehawk (home).
With little separating the Jets and Roos in terms of net run rate, Strathfieldsaye might need to win both of its remaining matches to retain second place.
Bendigo holds fourth place with two rounds to play and it would be a major shock if it didn't stay that way.
The Goers play the two bottom sides in their final two games - Huntly North and Sandhurst - two games they should win comfortably if they're to be considered a genuine premiership contender.
Two wins is all they need to cement fourth.
Fifth-placed Eaglehawk and sixth-placed Golden Square are half a game behind the Goers.
Eaglehawk has the toughest run home of all - Strathdale-Maristians (home) and Strathfieldsaye (away) - and it appears its finals hopes disappeared on the back of losses to Kangaroo Flat and Golden Square in the past two weeks.
Golden Square hosts Strathfieldsaye on Saturday before tackling White Hills at the Queen Elizabeth Oval in the final round.
Seventh-placed White Hills needs to upset Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park on Saturday and then defeat Golden Square next week to keep its slim hopes alive.
The Hawks, Dogs and Demons don't have their destiny in their own hands and that's not a comfortable position to be in at this stage of the season.
Ladder: Strathdale 81, Strathfieldsaye 69, Kangaroo Flat 63, Bendigo 48, Eaglehawk 45, Golden Square 45, White Hills 42, Bendigo United 30, Sandhurst 21, Huntly North 6.
Saturday's round 16 games: Eaglehawk v Strathdale, Kangaroo Flat v White Hills, Bendigo United v Sandhurst, Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye, Bendigo v Huntly North.
