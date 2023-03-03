Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Golden Square home loses power after truck pulls down power line

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 3 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Powercor worker checks the connections on the Belle Vue Road pole which was hit by a truck in Golden Square on Friday afternoon.

A household in Golden Square is likely to be left without electricity for several days after a truck took out their power line and drove off with it on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.