A household in Golden Square is likely to be left without electricity for several days after a truck took out their power line and drove off with it on Friday.
Belle Vue Road resident Wayne James said his neighbours had only recently moved in and were shocked to hear they may be left without power.
Mr James said a truck, which was carrying another truck, hit the power pole opposite their house at about 3.20pm.
"Someone across the road heard the bang and came out and saw the pole rocking and a truck that was floating another truck driving off with a 50m cable," he said.
"It was that hot it started a fire."
Firefighters were called to the incident, where grass in a front yard was singed.
Cables that were ripped loose had fallen across Mr James' yard and in the street and were dangling from the pole.
A Powercor worker rolled up the wires and was working on the connections where the electrical line had been broken off at both ends.
The line was simply missing and there was likely to be "a truck running around with a service wire stuck on it", if it hadn't already fallen off, he told police.
The property which lost power would need electrical repairs done before Powercor could reconnect the line.
Other houses nearby were unaffected by the incident.
