Bendigo Advertiser

Graham tames rivals in distance series final

By Nathan Dole
March 3 2023 - 5:00pm
Katie Graham powers across the finish line to win Thursday night's George Flack Final. Picture by Daniel Soncin

ONE of the youngest runners in the field, Katie Graham charged to victory in Thursday night's George Flack Final (1000m) to cap the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series.

