Graham tames rivals in distance series final

ONE of the youngest runners in the field, Katie Graham charged to victory in Thursday night's George Flack Final (1000m) to cap the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series.
After 10 qualifying legs it was a field of 18 which contested the final.
After starting from a handicap mark of 24 seconds, Katie Graham worked hard to be third in pursuit of race leaders and Bendigo Harriers' clubmates Rebecca Soulsby and Geoff Jordan at a lap to go. At 200m to go it was Soulsby and Jordan who led, but Graham cut the margin with every stride.
Winner of the series aggregate, Jordan hit the front at 180m to race, but Graham sprinted to the lead near the 100m mark and kicked away for an impressive victory.
At the finish line it was Graham who was two seconds clear of Jordan as Smith fought on to hold third place ahead of Richard Marchingo and Renae Graham. Fastest time honours went to Abbey Reid in 3:10.
In the duel for the aggregate award it was Jordan who led the race on 56 points from BAC president Justine Babitsch and Andrea Smith, joint runners-up on 50. Third in the aggregate was Richard Marchingo, 49.
Bendigo Harriers led the team aggregate on 302 points from University, 229; Bendigo Athletic Club, 174; South Bendigo, 101; and Eaglehawk, 50.
A highlight was the presentation of the John Burke Memorial most consistent award.
At age 85, John Justice from South Bendigo ran in nine of the 10 rounds.
Handicapper and timekeeper for the series, Peter Hayes praised Justice's feats.
"John's fastest time for the 1000m this series was 4:42, and he has run tonight's final in 4:47," said Hayes. "Those are world-class times for any athlete in their eighties, and for John to be running so well at 85 is incredible."
Times for the George Flack Final, 1000m:
Katie Graham 24 handicap, 4:26 clock time, 4:02 race time; Geoff Jordan 39, 4:28, 3:49; Andrea Smith 43, 4:31, 3:48; Richard Marchingo 36, 4:31, 3:55; Renae Graham 6, 4:36, 4:30; Paul Viggers 1:02, 4:37, 3:35 (5th FT); Rebecca Soulsby 18, 4:38, 4:20; Eric Baker 56, 4:39, 3:43; Abbey Reid 1:29, 4:39, 3:10 (1st fastest time); April Wainwright 1:03, 4:41, 3:38; Dave Cripps 1:22, 4:41, 3:19 (3rd FT); Greg Hilson 1:26, 4:42, 3:16 (2nd FT); Kelvin Niblett 1:16, 4:43, 3:27 (4th FT); Justine Babitsch 18, 4:44, 4:26; Tim Sullivan 50, 4:46, 3:56; John Justice 00, 4:47, 4:47; Bradie Sheldon 1:08, 4:54, 3:46; Kevin Shanahan 27, 4:57, 4:30; Jack Norris dns; Keelan McInerney dns.
