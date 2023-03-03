Virtuous Circle primed for Australian Guineas

THE early odds might suggest otherwise, but Kyneton trainer Liam Howley believes Virtuous Circle will have plenty of things working in his favour in Saturday's Group 1 Australian Guineas (1600m) at Flemington.
Howley's emerging colt has long been on the Guineas path, from the moment the astute trainer elected to bypass last year's Group 1 Victoria Derby and spell him, following his excellent second in the Group 2 Vase (2040m) at Moonee Valley behind Berkeley Square.
His wish for Virtuous Circle, an early $61 chance on the TAB fixed odds market, to return a much more physically developed horse was granted before his first-up run in the Group 2 Autumn Stakes (1400m) last month at Sandown.
While he finished towards the back of the field, four-lengths from the winner, Howley took plenty of encouragement from the effort of his colt, whose best is clearly around the 2000-metre range.
"I was really happy with his first-up run; he's probably not a 1400-metre horse, even on his best day," he said.
"He was on the back foot when they jumped, half missed the kick and then ended up in the wrong spot on the rail.
"With the tempo, they just walked, so that was never going to suit him.
"I thought his last 150 (metres), when he got a bit of room and got to wind up again, he found the line really well.
"He came through it very well and has had a couple of nice gallops since.
"It was always the plan to test him in the Guineas and see him at Flemington on the big, flat track and then make a decision where we will go after this."
Howley expects the colt to be well suited on the spacious expanses at Flemington, in what will be his first look at racing headquarters.
"With him, it's room and it's tempo. He really needs that time to build up," he said.
"I describe him as being a bit like a spring, he's got to coil up and coil up and then he lets go.
It was always the plan to test him in the Guineas and see him at Flemington on the big, flat track.- Liam Howley
"I'm hoping (on Saturday) there's a good bit of tempo. Most of the favoured runners are drawn outside of us, so hopefully they can inject a bit of speed as they jostle for position early.
"It's the sort of race they generally get running before the bend, so it should suit us in being able to land in the right spot and smoke the pipe out the back and then be doing our best work as we hit the line."
Also on their side, Virtuous Circle will be ridden by the supremely in-form Blaike McDougall and will be second up.
The Almanzor colt boasts a win and a third in the Group 2 Stutt Stakes (1600m) from his only two second-up runs.
"He has never put in a bad one second-up. We know he's a quality horse, but at the same time, there's no hiding this time of year," he said.
"The three-year-olds are all mature and they are bigger and stronger. It's time to stand up.
"He certainly bounced out of that first-up run a lot better than he had been in the spring.
"I sit very comfortably with the decision to pull up stumps in the spring and give him that five weeks off to grow and develop.
"He's much stronger now, so hopefully we can reap the rewards of that patience."
Jacquinot $2.30
Elliptical $6.50
Attrition $8.50
Legarto $9.50
Amenable $12
Holymanz $19
Mr Maestro $21
Elkington Road; Maximillius $26
The Fortune Teller; Bank Maur $31
Muramasa; Laced Up Hills $51
Virtuous Circle $61
Japanese Emperor $126
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.