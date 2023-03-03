Push for fifth COVID booster as region records new cases

Greater Bendigo has recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded seven cases in the 24 hours leading up to March 3.
In other parts of the state, the Macedon Ranges added 25 during the week.
There are now 86 active cases in the municipality.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded five COVID-19 cases in seven days, while Central Goldfields added 10.
Campaspe Shire tallied 15 during the week and Gannawarra recorded three and zero respectively.
Buloke recorded two cases in the past week, while Loddon added three in the past seven day.
The data showed there was 3016 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, a decrease of 0.9 per cent on the previous week.
These numbers come as Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters rolled up her sleeve for her fifth COVID-19 vaccine at UFS Bendigo earlier this week.
It follows the federal government accepting advice from the Australian Technical Advisor Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) that all adults who have not had a COVID-19 booster or a confirmed case in the past six months can now get another booster to give them additional protection against severe illness from COVID.
"As of now, all adults who haven't had a booster or COVID infection in the past six months can go out and get a booster shot, to give them additional protection," Ms Chesters said.
"Whether it's your fifth vaccine or your third or fourth, the protection will be beneficial as the weather cools down and we head into winter.
"The federal government has secured millions of doses of Omicron-specific boosters and encourages all eligible residents to book in for their jab."
In all instances the recommendation for a booster is for people whose most recent COVID-19 vaccine or infection was six months or more ago, irrespective of how many prior doses that person has received.
For this booster dose, all available COVID-19 vaccines are anticipated to provide a benefit.
However, Omicron-specific mRNA booster vaccines are preferred over other vaccines.
The recommendation for additional boosters came into effect on February 20.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
