Greater Bendigo records 81 new COVID cases in a week | March 3, 2023

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 3 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:00pm
Push for fifth COVID booster as region records new cases

Greater Bendigo has recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

