EVCA: Emu Creek or West Bendigo - which will secure last berth in finals?

THE race for the last spot in the Emu Valley Cricket Association top four will come down to Saturday's final day of the home and away season.
With top three sides Spring Gully, United and Sedgwick all headed for the finals - although their finishing order is still to be determined - the key point of interest on Saturday is which of Emu Creek or Mandurang will be joining them.
Two-time defending premier Emu Creek entered the start of the final round last week in fourth spot and holding a 7.85 point buffer from fifth-placed Mandurang.
The Emus have a score of 219 to defend against United at J.G. Edwards Oval in what is the clash of the rivals that have met in the past two grand finals.
While 219 certainly has the Emus right in the game, they are playing against what has been the most potent batting line-up in the competition this season.
The Tigers have blasted scores of 307, 9-408 and 363 in their past three games during which captain Harry Whittle (two) and Jayde Mullane (one) have made centuries.
If the Emus are unable to defend their total they will then be relying on Mandurang to lose to California Gully at home to retain fourth spot.
The Rangas head into Saturday warm favourites to beat the Cobras after posting 8-298 last week.
For the Cobras to win they will need to make their highest score of the season.
Elsewhere on Saturday, ladder-leading Spring Gully has a score of 9-192 to defend against Sedgwick at Club Court, while Marong will chase West Bendigo's 159 at home.
The season is over for Axe Creek, which has the bye.
1. Spring Gully
Wins - 6 Points - 113.17
2. United
Wins - 5 Points - 100.49
3. Sedgwick
Wins - 5 Points - 97.95
4. Emu Creek
Wins - 3 Points - 78.60
5. Mandurang
Wins - 3 Points - 70.95
6. West Bendigo
Wins - 2 Points - 55.72
7. Marong
Wins - 2 Points - 55.31
8. California Gully
Wins - 1 Points - 52.45
9 .Axe Creek
Wins - 1 Points - 48.16
A berth in the Upper Loddon Cricket Association finals is on the line when Boort-Yando hosts Bridgewater on Saturday.
With one home and away round left to play Bridgewater is clinging onto its position in the top four by half-a-game from Boort-Yando.
With the two sides set to lock horns on Saturday at Boort the winner will advance to the finals.
Should Bridgewater lose the Bulls can still retain their spot in the top four if reigning premier Arnold is also beaten by top side Wedderburn by a big enough margin whereby the Bulls' percentage of 0.79 surpasses the Redbacks' 0.89.
Kingower has the bye.
Wedderburn
Wins - 9 - Points - 66
Kingower
Wins - 8 - Points - 57
Arnold
Wins - 4 - Points - 36
Bridgewater
Wins - 5 - Points - 36
Boort-Yando
Wins - 4 - Points - 33
Meanwhile, Arnold is the ULCA's junior premiers for this season after defeating Kingower in last weekend's grand final.
Batting first Arnold was all out for 63, which proved to be just enough after Kingower was dismissed for 55 in reply at Bridgewater.
Arnold's Campbell Hancock, who took 2-10 off 10 overs and made 38, was named the player of the final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.