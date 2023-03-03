Bendigo Gift distance increased ahead of annual race meet

This year's running of the Bendigo Gift is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested in recent years.
One major change to the men's and women's feature races is that they will be contested over 200m in comparison to 100m in years gone by.
Athletics Bendigo president Craig Burnett welcomed the change in distance for the night's feature events.
"It's something a little different," Burnett said.
"The Victorian Athletics League is keen to see more 200m events as there really isn't that many throughout the season.
"We're testing the water and we're excited to see how it all goes."
Several of the country's best track and field athletes have entered to race in multiple events next Saturday at the Flora Hill Athletics Complex during the Labour Day long weekend.
Among the contingent are Olympians Kiara Reddingus and Kendra Hubbard, national under-17 400m champion Bella Pasquali, rising star Luke Stevens and 2022 Stawell Gift winner Harrison Kerr.
There are also plenty of Bendigo athletes in the mix, which includes Brett Gilligan who is competing in the 100m masters.
In recent months Gilligan has shifted his focus from middle-distance running to shorter events.
"I am heading overseas to race in a couple of weeks (2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships) to compete in short distance events," he said.
"I might not be able to run as fast as I used to, but no matter what event I am in, my focus is always on executing it the best I possibly can."
At last year's meeting, Melbourne-based athlete Chris Vi found success in the men's race, while Ballarat's Tiana Shillito won her third-straight Gift (2019,2020,2022 *no event in 2021*).
The Gift is traditionally held alongside the Bendigo Madison at the Tom Flood Sports Centre, but due to delays to upgrades at the facility the prestigious cycling event isn't going ahead this year.
"It's disappointing that Madison isn't going ahead this year, but we're happy that the Gift will is still going ahead," Burnett said.
"We have a terrific track and last year it was fantastic having the event here under lights.
"All of the planning has been great and we can't wait to get racing."
This year also marks the running of the inaugural Sean Quilty Memorial (800m Masters 45+).
The event is named in honour of the late Olympian and long distance runner who passed away last year.
The Gift will start at 1pm and it's expected to be completed by 8pm.
Key events: Under-14 100m final (2.10pm), 70m men's and women's final (3.15pm/3.25pm), 100m masters final (4pm), Quilty Memorial (7.30pm ) and the 200m men's and women's Gift finals (7.50pm/8pm).
