AS THE harness racing industry's Team Teal campaign, aimed at raising awareness and funds for ovarian cancer initiatives, races towards its conclusion for 2023, it's Ellen Tormey who finds herself at the top of the Victorian driver's leaderboard.
But for the 32-year-old Junortoun-based trainer-driver, the raw number of winners she has driven since the campaign launched on February 1 pales in significance to the money being raised and awareness being spread.
"(The win tally) is not really your focus, it's just getting out there to raise as much money as you can," said Tormey, who has driven 15 winners to date.
"It's a good month and a bit to get these wins, but that's just a bonus to the campaign.
"I had a pretty slow start to the season, but last month picked up a bit with horses coming back from spells.
"Now it has started to get busy again, so hopefully the winners keep coming. If they don't, I can't do much about it, but I can't complain right now."
A treble at Mildura on Wednesday night stretched Tormey's lead (ahead of Friday night's meeting at Cranbourne) on the Team Teal leaderboard to four over fellow Bendigo driver Michelle Phillips (11).
The world's most successful reinswoman Kerryn Manning is third on nine, ahead of Kate Gath, Rebecca Bartley and Annalise Scott all on five.
With $400 donated for each winner driven by a female from February 1 to March 15, Tormey gets her chance to bolster the campaign this weekend, as she has one drive for Bagshot trainer Mary-Jane Mifsud on Imnopumpkin at Melton on Saturday night, and some key drives at Boort on Sunday.
At Boort, she will have drives in both cup races - Downunder Barkers in the $14,500 Boort Trotters Cup and Missed The Truth in the $14,500 Boort Pacing Cup.
Tormey rated Missed The Truth, trained at Rochester by Mark Thompson, as the stronger of the two chances.
The ultra-consistent four-year-old gelding has had only one start this season for a second at Echuca on February 23, and has remarkably missed a top-three placing just three times in 23 career starts.
Further boosting his claims, Missed The Truth has drawn nicely next to the pole marker Cee Cee In America.
"He's raced well the whole way through his career and appears to have come back nicely," Tormey said.
"I think he will be a nice country cups horse for the future.
"When you get up to this grade they are all capable of winning, but he definitely gets his chance to get a win, especially if he can lead."
Tormey is no stranger to success in the Boort Trotters Cup, having won the race in 2021 aboard the Kate Hargreaves-trained Well Defined off 30-metres.
Her steer in this year's race, Downunder Barkers finished second behind his then stablemate in the 2021 cup.
"He's been racing well. He likes the stand (start). He galloped at Echuca, but it wasn't really his fault," said Tormey of the nine-year-old gelding, who is now trained at Campbells Creek by Bradley Cross, and was a winner at Bendigo as recently as three starts ago.
"One thing about stand starts, you never know what's going to happen - you are always a chance.
"Hatchback and Travel Bug (both off 30-metres) are definitely the class runners, but around the small Boort track, it's really hard to come off a handicap.
"Well Defined did when he won it, but in saying that, it was a really small field (of eight) and there were a couple of gallopers, whereas this year is a full field.
"It's a lot of traffic and I'm sure whoever leads will adopt 'catch me if you can' tactics and keep rolling.
"It's the smart thing to do to make things hard for the backmarkers."
A host of Bendigo-region trained trotters cup contenders include Kyvalley Shaunie for Brad Stevens, Beau Garcon (Kate Hargreaves) and Black And Gold (Brett Shipway).
Meanwhile, Tormey's midweek treble at Mildura included two winners for her father John Tormey, with a pair of horses at the opposite ends of their careers.
The first of her winners came in the opening race on the program with the three-year-old filly Paris Princess, who broke her maiden in impressive fashion at start number three, while the second was on the much-travelled 12-year-old gelding Ferocious Son.
The son of Union Guy out of the mare Mitch won for the 12th time in 134 career starts, with six of those wins achieved since his move to the Tormey stable early last year.
"He's kind of the nanny for the younger horses and is here to just look after them and teach them things," Tormey said of Ferocious Son.
"But it's been a surprise just how good of a job he has done since we got him."
Ellen Tormey 15
Michelle Phillips 11
Kerryn Manning 9
Kate Gath 5
Rebecca Bartley 5
Annalise Scott 5
Tayla French 4
Jackie Barker 4
Shannon O'Sullivan 3
Donna Castles 2
Lisa Miles 2
Codi Rauchenberger 2
Taylor Youl 1
Abbey Turnbull 1
Jodi Quinlan 1
Ewa Justice 1
Grace Bilney 1
Jordan Chibnall 1
