Courageous Saint, Remi Lou double up at Melton

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 9:30am
Courageous Saint, driven by Jack Laugher, makes it back-to-back wins at Tabcorp Park Melton with a stirring victory on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

IT WAS a case of déjà vu for the Bendigo region's biggest harness racing stable at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.

