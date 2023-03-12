Courageous Saint, Remi Lou double up at Melton

IT WAS a case of déjà vu for the Bendigo region's biggest harness racing stable at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
Seven days after landing a sweet double with Remi Lou and Courageous Saint at harness racing headquarters, Strathfieldsaye's Douglas stable matched the feat with the same two pacers.
The scene for a big night was set when Remi Lou, driven by Daryl Douglas, made it back-to-back wins with a terrific victory in the 1720m pace for two-year-old fillies.
Another metropolitan double for the prolific stable was clinched when Jack Laugher steered Courageous Saint to a convincing win in the 1720m four-year-old and older pace.
It continued a brilliant homecoming for the eight-year-old gelding following a nearly two-and-a-half year stint in Queensland.
He is undefeated in two starts back under the care of Julie and Glenn Douglas.
Laugher, who racked up his 36th winner for the season, felt Courageous Saint was relishing the step back in grade compared with the class of races he was contesting up north.
"He feels like a pretty nice horse. He's come down (to Melton) and found the right races two weeks in a row. They were of a similar grade," he said on TrotsVision.
"When he got sent to Queensland, he got stuck racing against the free-for-allers.
"It's a fair drop in class here if you go back on his form from a couple of years ago, to what he's raced in these last couple of weeks.
"He's just come back and is going the same as he was before he left.
"He's always looked like he's got plenty of ability, (but) he's found the right races again."
Bred and owned by Swan Hill's Noel Watson, Courageous Saint, by Courage Under Fire out of the mare Torridon, won for the 26th time in 159 starts for $231,6222 in stakes earnings.
That figure has been bolstered by $22,800 in the past two weeks.
Laugher, currently third on the state driver's premiership behind James Herbertson and Chris Alford, was confident Courageous Saint could still be 'competitive' as he negotiated his way back up in grade.
"When you are that highly assessed (NR rating of 107), it does help if you drop back into similar grade races," he said.
"But they will probably be past him now.
"Things will get a lot tougher for him now, but he won't be out of place in those races.
"He was going around and he was very competitive in them before he left the state, so I don't see why he won't be competitive again this time."
Remi Lou further stamped her class with a tough all-the-way win in the opening race.
The talented two-year-old filly has put together back-to-back wins after running a pair of placings in the first two starts of her career.
The second of those was at Group 3 level at Menangle last month, when she beat all but the smart Rickie Alchin-trained Lux Aeterna in the Pink Bonnet (1609m).
Another profitable night for the Douglases included a third with Magic Mike in the NR 80 to 92 pace behind Cheyella.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.