Two Horsham Cup hopes for Douglas

AFTER some near misses in recent months, Heathcote's Bob Douglas is hoping for a breakthrough Group race win for Baby Jaycee in Friday night's $47,000-to-the-winner Horsham Cup Final (485m).
But the astute trainer concedes his star bitch will need some luck to smash her hoodoo in the Group 2 classic.
She will also need to defy history. No bitch has won the Horsham Cup Final since Classic Capri in 2001.
Classic Capri went on to claim the Group 1 Melbourne Cup in the same year and at that stage was only the third dog in history to have made the race final twice.
Douglas will have two starters in the cup, with Baby Jaycee, who has drawn box four, joined by the outsider of the field, Call Me Marley, in box two.
Douglas said neither draw was particularly favourable, with Call Me Marley always a better prospect from an outside draw.
He said the undoubted key to Baby Jaycee's chances were gaining a clear run and finding a good early lead.
"The draw levels it out a bit. From box four, she is going to have to lead clear with the big dogs in the race," he said.
"Horsham is not a bitches' track, but if you get on a two-turn track and the bitch leads, they tend to kick away a bit.
"When you on these big tracks, the big (male) dogs can get a sit on you. They've got a massive run home at Horsham, so she is going to have to lead a good three or four (lengths) to be a chance of winning it.
"But like I always say, you can't win these races from home - if you are in them you are a chance.
"I'm hoping her class can get her through, but it will be a mighty effort if she can win it."
One thing Douglas can count on from Baby Jaycee is her trademark toughness.
She showed plenty of it in winning her cup heat last Friday, when forced to take a sit before switching to the fence and holding off her challengers late.
The daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm is the undoubted class runner in the field, with a trio of feature race seconds to her name.
Her brave second in this month's Australian Cup Final (525m) at The Meadows followed similar placings in the Group 1 National Futurity Final (520m) at Wentworth Park in January and the Group 2 Laurels Final (515m) at Sandown Park in December.
While winning will be a tough ask, Douglas is counting on some improvement from Call Me Marley on her second behind He's No Slouch in last week's heats.
"If he had drawn outside, he would have been in it up to his neck. I reckon he will find two or three (lengths) just for having the run over the 485m last week," he said.
"Horsham is one of those tracks that when you go there, it takes a couple of runs to really punch the 485m out, if they can run it.
"It's a tough run, so I reckon he will be the big improver of the two dogs, but he has drawn worse than her. He's in two, but he wants box eight badly.
"We'll probably run cover for the dog in the red (box one). He (Stealth) will get a beautiful run as Marley will be heading for the centre of the track.
"With the way the dogs are drawn, he'll get the run of the race."
Baby Jaycee and Call Me Marley have only met once under race conditions, both on debut at Bendigo in July last year.
The honours on that occasion went to Call Me Marley, who won, with Baby Jaycee in third.
Following a third at Horsham and a fourth at the same venue in her next two starts, Baby Jaycee quickly hit her straps by rattling off seven straight wins.
Those seven wins contributed to a run of 10 overall from 12 starts.
Her record now stands at 17 wins and seven placings from 30 starts for stakes earnings of $223,130.
Call Me Marley has won nine times and been placed on 11 occasions from 29 starts for $38,600 in prize earnings.
