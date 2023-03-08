Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Two Horsham Cup hopes for Douglas

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 9 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Douglas with one of his two Horsham Cup Final hopes Baby Jaycee on his Heathcote property. Picture by Darren Howe

AFTER some near misses in recent months, Heathcote's Bob Douglas is hoping for a breakthrough Group race win for Baby Jaycee in Friday night's $47,000-to-the-winner Horsham Cup Final (485m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.