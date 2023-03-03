Martin in danger of missing NZ Open cut, Herbert finds trouble at Bay Hill

Andrew Martin will need nothing short of a miracle to occur today at the New Zealand Open in order to make the weekend cut.
After firing a one-over par round this morning he is one-under total, two shots shy of the current projected three-under cut.
Martin started the day on the par-five 11th of the Coronet course at the Millbrook Resort with an eagle, followed by two pars before dropping a shot on the 14th.
He had three more pars before sinking a birdie putt on 18 to make the turn at two-under for the day.
Once on the front-nine he made six straight pars, before dropping two more shots with back-to-back bogeys on 7 and 8 before finishing off the day with a par.
Meanwhile, over in the United States Lucas Herbert had a sluggish start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
His opening round at Bay Hill was hindered by two double-bogeys on holes eight and 18 two finish two-over for the day.
He finished the front nine at even par which was salvaged with two birdies on holes four and five.
On the back he made birdie on 13 to get back to one-under, but then dropped a shot on 15 followed by the double on 18.
World number one Jon Rahm is the first round leader after firing seven-under on Friday.
Herbert returns to the course at 5.17am (AEDT) on Saturday morning alongside Russell Henley and Luke Donald.
