Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Martin in danger of missing NZ Open cut, Herbert finds trouble at Bay Hill

Updated March 3 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martin looks likely to miss the weekend cut at the New Zealand Open. (File photo)

Andrew Martin will need nothing short of a miracle to occur today at the New Zealand Open in order to make the weekend cut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.