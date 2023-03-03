LAWN BOWLS: Beasties or Steamers - who will face Bendigo in the grand final?

MOAMA will be striving to avoid a straight-sets finals exit for the second year in a row when it battles Bendigo East in Saturday's Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls preliminary final.
The Steamers and Beasties will clash at Woodbury Bowls Club, with the winner to earn a shot at Bendigo in the March 12 grand final.
The Steamers used up their double chance last week when they lost to Bendigo in the qualifying final by 16 shots and after joining the competition last season are now 0-3 in finals following a pair of strong home and away seasons.
"Having the BPL last week wasn't an ideal preparation for us; we couldn't really get on the greens, but we've been on the greens this week and, hopefully, that will help us with a change of fortune on Saturday," said Moama skipper Kevin Anderson, who also coached the Steamers to last week's Bowls Premier League title.
"We didn't perform the way we wanted to last week and Bendigo outplayed us, so we know on Saturday we've got to lift our level a couple of notches."
Saturday's tussle will feature a father and son duo on opposing sides, with Bendigo East including David Keenan as a mid-season recruit, while his son Cameron will skip for Moama.
The Beasties will ride a wave of momentum into the preliminary final having won seven of their past eight games, including a nine-shot victory over three-time defending premier South Bendigo in last week's elimination final.
"We've got a lot of confidence with the way we've been playing," Bendigo East skipper Marc Smith said.
"The team is really gelling well; we feel we've got our positioning right after bringing in David (Keenan) and James (McGillivray) during the break, which has strengthened the side.
"Darren Burgess' rink is in white-hot form and the combination of Aaron Tomkins and Crackers (Keenan) bowling together is a really formidable pair."
The Steamers and Beasties have met just once this season, with Moama winning 94-80 in round 11.
ROUND 2
Match abandoned.
ROUND 11
Moama 94 def Bendigo East 80.
Kevin Brennan 22 def Josh Moloney 17, Brad Campbell 18 lt Darren Burgess 29, Alex Marshall 31 def Andrew Cullen 17, Kevin Anderson 23 def Aaron Tomkins 17.
Division 1 - Moama v Bendigo East (Woodbury).
Division 2 - Bendigo East v Eaglehawk (Bendigo Jail).
Division 3 - North Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat (Eaglehawk Kelly).
Division 4 - Golden Square v Eaglehawk (Bendigo Ladies).
Division 5 - Inglewood v Kangaroo Flat (Eaglehawk Reid).
Division 6 - Harcourt v Kangaroo Flat (North Bendigo Top).
Division 7 - Kangaroo Flat v North Bendigo (White Hills Turner).
Division 8 - Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square (White Hills Turner).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.