CHARLTON trainer Joe Thompson is eyeing this Sunday's $14,500 Boort Pacing Cup as an opportunity for the ultra-consistent Cee Cee In America to make it over the hump.
The seven-year-old gelding has been knocking on the door for what seems like an eternity, having gone without a win in his last 24 starts since prevailing at Swan Hill in September of 2021.
That streak has included a swag of placings - eight seconds and five thirds to be exact - and with barely a poor run to his name.
A string of consistent performances have included seconds in last year's Mallee Bull Pacing Cup at Birchip and Djaara Cup at Charlton, and another in the $25,000 Central Victorian Pacing Championship at St Arnaud in January this year.
The son of American Ideal and the mare Ultimate CC has finished top three in all five starts this campaign and will head into Sunday's cup on the back of a second at Gunbower a fortnight ago.
Thompson said Cee Cee In America would get every chance from barrier one in a cup field littered with solid chances.
"He's always a chance, but he's always a bit vulnerable. That's how I'd describe him," he said.
"If things don't quite go his way, he sees crocodiles at the finish line sometimes.
"By the same token, he worked very well here Thursday morning, he really did.
"I know that's what trainers say, but rarely does this trainer say it.
"He's in a really good frame of mind and I'm confident he will run up to his best.
"Hopefully our driver will be coming off a Derby win."
Cee Cee In America will be driven by Charlton youngster Ryan Sanderson, who will take the reins behind Dangerous in Saturday's night Group 1 New South Wales Derby at Menangle before travelling back to Victoria in time for Sunday's meeting at Boort.
Dangerous is one of two horses in the Derby trained by Shane Sanderson, with the other, Catalpa Rescue, to be driven by his 17-year-old daughter Abby Sanderson.
MORE HARNESS RACING NEWS:
The last time Thompson, the affable president of the Charlton Harness Racing Club, had a win at Boort, it was in the cup day fashions on the field competition in 2021.
He has never lived it down, with his protest of a 'stitch-up' summarily dismissed.
He figures a win can finally put the matter to rest.
"It would be good for him just to get a win to his name," Thompson said.
"He hasn't had a lot of luck in his runs, but has been going well and just not winning.
"It would be good for the trainer too."
He's always a chance, but he's always a bit vulnerable. That's how I'd describe him.- Charlton trainer Joe Thompson
The cup has attracted a field of 10 pacers and one emergency.
Major Watson, from the powerhouse Julie Douglas stable at Strathfieldsaye, is the sole Bendigo-trained contender.
Rochester's Mark Thompson has two starters, Missed The Truth, to be driven by Ellen Tormey, and Pas Guarantee (Jack Laugher).
The early favourite is the Dianne Giles/Melton-trained Sew What, to be driven by Jackie Barker.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.