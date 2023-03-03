BDCA: 200 games for Suns and birth of a new daughter a week to savour for Taylor

SELECTION NIGHT - Weekend Bendigo District Cricket Association teams
REACHING the 200 first XI game milestone and welcoming the arrival of his second child three days earlier - it has certainly been a week to savour for Strathdale-Maristians' star all-rounder Cameron Taylor.
Taylor will play his 200th first XI game in the Bendigo District Cricket Association for the Suns against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park on Saturday.
But it's fair to say cricket has taken a back seat this week in the build-up to his milestone game given the birth on Wednesday night of daughter Poppy.
"I've been looking forward to playing the 200th game, but I've probably had a few other things on my mind in the lead-up this week," Taylor said on Friday.
"You're never quite sure when a baby is going to arrive so that has been my main focus for a while getting ready for that."
Taylor, 36, heads into his milestone 200th game with a resume most country cricketers could only dream of:
* seven first XI premierships for the Suns (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2022);
* a record five BDCA Cricketer of the Year awards (2012, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022);
* seven Suns' club champion awards;
* two BDCA grand final Taylor-Walsh medals (2021, 2022); and
* multiple Victoria Country representative.
"It has been a really enjoyable ride and I think it says a lot about our cricket club that Jacob (DeAraugo) played his 200th last week, Ben (DeAraugo) played his 300th earlier in the season, Linton (Jacobs) is getting up towards 300 and we've probably got another three or four who have played over 100 games in our current side," Taylor said.
"I think these sort of milestones really speak more to the cricket club and how it's a place where people want to be."
I think these sort of milestones really speak more to the cricket club and how it's a place where people want to be- Cameron Taylor
Taylor made his first XI debut for the Suns as a 16-year-old in round eight, 2002-03, against Kangaroo Flat.
The Suns lost by three runs with Taylor making 9 n.o. batting at No.10, while he didn't bowl.
After a one-off taste of first XI in 2002-03 Taylor spent all the 2003-04 season in the firsts with the Suns.
It was a season which culminated in a grand final loss to Kangaroo Flat and one in which Taylor showed the first signs of what was to come, particularly with his leg-spin bowling.
Taylor bagged 24 wickets in the 2003-04 season, including his first five-wicket haul when he took 5-90 in a win over Huntly-North Bendigo.
With the ball his record now stands at 447 wickets at an average of 16.9 with 23 hauls of five wickets of more.
Taylor's best figures also double as one of the best bowling performances in the history of the BDCA when he captured 9-66 off 30 overs against Strathfieldsaye on January 22, 2017.
Taylor took the first nine wickets of the innings for the Suns and then had 41 opportunities to become just the third player in BDCA history to claim all 10.
However, he had to settle for nine-for when Ben DeAraugo claimed the final wicket of Michael Curtis, who was caught at slip by Andrew Hosking.
"When I think of my bowling, I suppose it's not every day where you've got the chance to try to take 10 wickets in an innings," said Taylor, who is captaining the Suns for a second season.
"That was pretty special to get that chance and I still sweat a bit on the seven overs I got to bowl to try to get that 10th wicket."
As well his nine-for against the Jets at Tannery Lane, when reflecting on Taylor with the ball in hand his performance in the Suns' 2016 grand final win over Eaglehawk also immediately springs to mind.
Defending a score of 9-233 the Suns looked on the ropes with the Hawks 6-213 before Taylor spun Strathdale to victory at the QEO
Taylor took the last four wickets, the Hawks lost 4-13 to be bowled out for 226 and the Suns won by seven runs, with Taylor finishing with 5-65 off 25.3 overs.
With the bat left-hander Taylor has churned out 6442 runs at an average of 39.5, including 11 tons and 41 half-centuries.
His highest score of 178 was made against White Hills on January 25, 2020 at Scott Street - the day before Taylor captained the Suns to Cricket Victoria's Regional Big Bash title at the Junction Oval against Langwarrin.
As well as being the team Taylor made his highest score against, the Demons were also on the receiving end of what is the most dominant all-round game of Taylor's career.
It was round 13 of 2018-19 at Bell Oval where the fifth-placed Suns needed to win outright to be any chance of making the finals.
And as they have done so often throughout their dynasty, the Suns met the challenge head on and found a way, beating the Demons outright in a game in which Taylor delivered the outstanding double of 104 n.o. and 23 n.o. with the bat and 4-57 and 8-74 with the ball a - a performance that coupled with one catch earned a staggering 377 Addy MVP points.
"White Hills needed to win that game outright as well to be a chance of playing finals, so both teams wanted to win the toss and bowl," Taylor said.
"We lost the toss and batted and knew we had to go hard and I managed to get a hundred in the first innings.
"Most people would know I'm not known for being too explosive at the top of the order and like to accumulate my runs, so that innings sticks out to me in that it was dictated to by a situation where I had to play a bit differently to how I like to, but I was able to have some success and we managed to snag the outright and sneak into the finals."
Renowned as a fierce competitor on the field with a strong determination, Taylor - whose career has also included a stint with Premier Cricket club Richmond - has played with the mantra of never waste a ball he's bowling or give away his wicket without making the bowler earn it.
"I'm surrounded by a very competitive group of people and we bring it out in each other," Taylor said.
"I don't like to give away a delivery when I'm bowling and I don't like to give away my wicket when I'm batting and that all comes back to us as a team wanting to be as competitive and successful as we can.
"I'm still really enjoying my cricket and, to be honest, that enjoyment is growing every year.
"As long as I can keep up with everyone else and perform when I need to, I'd like to think I've still got some good cricket left in me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.