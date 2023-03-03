Bendigo Advertiser
BDCA: 200 games for Suns and birth of a new daughter a week to savour for Taylor

By Luke West
Updated March 3 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 1:59pm
Strathdale-Maristians' all-rounder Cameron Taylor will play game 200 on Saturday against Eaglehawk.
