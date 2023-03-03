LVFNL: Less than a month out from season, Maroons need under-13 and 15 netballers

WITH less than a month until the start of the Loddon Valley league season Newbridge is hoping to attract a late group of young netballers to fill its under-13 and under-15 teams.
Player numbers for their under-13 and under-15 netball sides are a cause of concern for the Maroons, who are also continuing to work through the renovations required on their Riverside Park home ground following last October's floods.
"We didn't have an under-13 or under-15 netball side last year and are really keen to get these two sides back on the court," Newbridge vice-president Mandy Dixon said on Friday.
"We have got some girls interested in playing, but we need more numbers to fill those sides, so we're hoping there may be some young netballers out there who are still looking for a club who would like to join us.
"We're a family-friendly club that strives to be equally supportive of every player and member.
"We like to see players improve their skill throughout the whole court and really want to build our junior participation level at that under-15 and under-13 age group for this year and into the future.
"All it could take is just getting that one girl out here who might have sisters or cousins or a group of friends who all want to play together and you build from there, and it's the same with football as well."
In the wake of last October's flooding of Riverside Park the Maroons have been holding their netball pre-season training on the Golden City Netball Association courts at the Bendigo Stadium.
With there still uncertainty around when Newbridge will be able to begin training at Riverside Park, the GCNA will continue to provide the Maroons with two courts with lighting for training throughout the season.
"The netball courts themselves are okay, but there is no lighting yet and there is still a lot of fencing that is down, so it's a hazard," Newbridge president Andrew Friswell said.
"We've been very fortunate that the GCNA will allow us access to two courts for the whole year, so we're very appreciative of that."
Meanwhile, Friswell says the club's intention is to still play eight home games at Riverside Park this year as repair works on the facility that was damaged by October's flooding continues.
At this stage the Maroons have sought to have their first two home games scheduled against Calivil United (April 1) and Marong (April 22) switched to away games and be played as home matches in the second half of the season.
"The building works may not be completely finished by the time we start, but it's very much our intention to play eight games at Newbridge this year," Friswell said.
The club's third home game is scheduled for May 6 against Mitiamo, with the Maroons' hopeful Riverside Park will be available.
Anyone interested in playing under-13 or under-15 netball with Newbridge can contact Dixon on 0427 856 764 or netball operations manager Larni Cleeland on 0467 597 136.
ROUND 1
Saturday, April 1
Newbridge v Calivil United
Inglewood v BL-Serpentine
Maiden Gully YCW v Marong (N)
Mitiamo v Bridgewater
Pyramid Hill bye
ROUND 2
Saturday, April 15
Calivil United v Pyramid Hill
BL-Serpentine v Newbridge
Marong v Inglewood
Bridgewater v Maiden Gully YCW
Mitiamo bye
ROUND 3
Saturday, April 22
Pyramid Hill v BL-Serpentine
Newbridge v Marong
Inglewood v Bridgewater
Maiden Gully YCW v Mitiamo
Calivil United bye
ROUND 4
Saturday, April 29
Marong v Pyramid Hill
Bridgewater v Newbridge
Mitiamo v Inglewood
BL-Serpentine v Calivil United
Maiden Gully YCW bye
ROUND 5
Saturday, May 6
Pyramid Hill v Bridgewater
Newbridge v Mitiamo
Inglewood v Maiden Gully YCW
Calivil United v Marong
BL-Serpentine bye
ROUND 6
Saturday, May 13
Mitiamo v Pyramid Hill
Maiden Gully YCW v Newbridge
Bridgewater v Calivil United
Marong v BL-Serpentine
Inglewood bye
ROUND 7
Saturday, May 20
Maiden Gully YCW v Pyramid Hill
Newbridge v Inglewood
Mitiamo v Calivil United
BL-Serpentine v Bridgewater
Marong bye
ROUND 8
Saturday, May 27
Pyramid Hill v Inglewood
Calivil United v Maiden Gully YCW
BL-Serpentine v Mitiamo
Bridgewater v Marong
Newbridge bye
ROUND 9
Saturday, June 3
Pyramid Hill v Newbridge
Inglewood v Calivil United
Maiden Gully YCW v BL-Serpentine
Mitiamo v Marong
Bridgewater bye
ROUND 10
Saturday, June 17
Calivil United v Newbridge
BL-Serpentine v Inglewood
Marong v Maiden Gully YCW
Bridgewater v Mitiamo
Pyramid Hill bye
ROUND 11
Saturday, June 24
Pyramid Hill v Calivil United
Newbridge v BL-Serpentine
Inglewood v Marong
Maiden Gully YCW v Bridgewater
Mitiamo bye
ROUND 12
Saturday, July 1
BL-Serpentine v Pyramid Hill
Marong v Newbridge
Bridgewater v Inglewood
Mitiamo v Maiden Gully YCW
Calivil United bye
ROUND 13
Saturday, July 8
Pyramid Hill v Marong
Newbridge v Bridgewater
Inglewood v Mitiamo
Calivil United v BL-Serpentine
Maiden Gully YCW bye
ROUND 14
Saturday, July 15
Bridgewater v Pyramid Hill
Mitiamo v Newbridge
Maiden Gully YCW v Inglewood
Marong v Calivil United
BL-Serpentine bye
ROUND 15
Saturday, July 22
Pyramid Hill v Mitiamo
Newbridge v Maiden Gully YCW
Calivil United v Bridgewater
BL-Serpentine v Marong
Inglewood bye
ROUND 16
Saturday, July 29
Pyramid Hill v Maiden Gully YCW
Inglewood v Newbridge
Calivil United v Mitiamo
Bridgewater v BL-Serpentine
Marong bye
ROUND 17
Saturday, August 5
Inglewood v Pyramid Hill
Maiden Gully YCW v Calivil United
Mitiamo v BL-Serpentine
Marong v Bridgewater
Newbridge bye
ROUND 18
Saturday, August 12
Newbridge v Pyramid Hill
Calivil United v Inglewood
BL-Serpentine v Maiden Gully YCW
Marong v Mitiamo
Bridgewater bye
FINALS
Saturday, August 19
Qualifying final
Sunday, August 20
Elimination final
Saturday, August 26
Second semi-final
Sunday, August 27
First semi-final
Saturday, September 2
Preliminary final
Grand final
Saturday, September 9
