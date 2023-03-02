Bendigo Advertiser
Australian hockey clubs set for battle at the Bendigo inline tournament

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated March 3 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
The Bendigo Cup Inline Hockey competition swings into action this Wednesday at the Zone Fun Dark for a six-day tournament. Picture by Skate Victoria

Hundreds of hockey players are on their way to central Victoria for the 2023 Bendigo Inline Cup.

