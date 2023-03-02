Australian hockey clubs set for battle at the Bendigo inline tournament

Hundreds of hockey players are on their way to central Victoria for the 2023 Bendigo Inline Cup.
Starting Wednesday March 8 the Club Wars competition will see players from across Australia battle it out across multiple divisions.
Club Wars organiser Peter King said the event was a boost for Bendigo's tourism while also providing players with the opportunity to compete against each other.
"We have competitors as young as seven-years-old right through to players who are 60 or older," King said.
"That's the great thing about hockey. It's a sport that caters for all ages.
"There's a saying that it's a sport for life and when it comes to hockey we really mean it."
Sport news:
As it stands there will be more than 300 players, 112 games, 75 hours , 39 teams and six divisions including a women's competition at the six-day competition which is being hosted by the Zone Fun park.
The competition Begins on Wednesday and runs through the Labour Day long weekend until Monday.
The rules of inline hockey allow contact but no stick-checking with a primary aim based around teamwork and possession.
A match involves two teams with five players on each, including a goalie.
Another purpose of the Bendigo tournament is for players to have the opportunity to show their skills in hope of being selected for one of Aussie Roos' squads that will head to the United States later this year for the Star Wars 19 competition.
The annual event in Indiana attracts more than 300 teams from across 12 different countries.
