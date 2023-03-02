Blood, sweat, tears and finally a win with Rocknroll Lady

TO SAY Rocknroll Lady has posed some difficulties for Junortoun harness racing trainer Garry Graham would be a huge understatement.
"She's been a problem child ... a real headcase," the 69-year-old said of his troublesome five-year-old pacing mare.
"Everyone has told me I'm mad for persevering, but when they are your own, you have no hesitation continuing on with them."
That patience and persistence - or as his daughter and TrotsVision host Kirsten Graham described it, her father's 'blood, sweat and tears' - were finally rewarded at Maryborough on Monday, when Rocknroll Lady broke through for her maiden victory.
It was her first placing in nine career starts.
But even then, it did not come easily.
"You never knock a winner back, but even though she went well, she didn't go as well as she can go," an honest and frank Graham said.
"She was favoured by the National Ratings system. Because she'd never run a place in eight starts, she'd dropped from a 50-rater down to a 43.
"Believe it or not, she was the equal top-rated horse in the race. But on the other hand, you just never know what you are going to get with her."
While Graham has had his hands full with Rocknroll Lady, whose stable name is Barbara, but also goes by the moniker of the Bendigo Bucker, that hasn't always been the case.
"She didn't make it to the races as a two-year-old, but at two, she never had these problems," he said.
"Now, she's got real mare behavioral patterns. You don't know when you've got her and when you haven't, basically.
"She can boot you out of the cart as soon as look at you."
The proof of his words is in the pudding.
Graham has worn the bumps, bruises and scratches of Rocknroll Lady's transgressions.
"She's got rid of me a few times - more than I care to remember," he said.
"Not only that, one night at the trials, Jayden Brewin was driving her and she didn't even make it onto the track.
"She wouldn't leave the parade ring."
Evidence of just how difficult she has been to manage lies in Rocknroll Lady's race record.
She debuted as a three-year-old in August of 2021 with a sixth on her home track at Lord's Raceway.
But following six well-spaced starts, she did not make another appearance in more than 12 months before resurfacing at Maryborough on February 1 this year.
Rocknroll Lady is by A Rocknroll Dance out of the mare Bonton Lady, who was trained early in her career by Graham, and was later repurchased by him from Maryborough's Stan Lang as a broodmare proposition.
Of her 10 foals to have made it to the race track, seven have gone on to become race winners.
Among the most notable were the $256,196 stakes earner Stroke of Luck, Maywyn Tonz ($128,072) and a Graham stable favourite Endorsement, who won 12 races - most of them at Bendigo - for stakes earnings of $84,844.
"She has a foal afoot by Capt Midnight and she is in foal to Rocknroll Heaven," he said.
"The one she is carrying now will be her last foal. That will be enough for her."
During his long and distinguished training career, Graham is adamant he has never had a trotting or pacing mare to have caused him as much grief as Rocknroll Lady.
"I have had considerable luck with mares. Years ago I had a horse called Elanora and she won the heat, semi-final and final of the Galaxy Grand Slam," he said.
"And in more recent times I had a horse called Double Justice, who won about nine or 10.
"But we've never had one that's been a 'moody mare', to coin a phrase.
"It's funny, she would never ever think of kicking you if you walked behind her, but put her in the sulky, she will just let fly at the drop of a hat.
"And you can have 10 days of being very good and then on the 11th she will try and get rid of you.
"I have had my share of issues with her, and so have the drivers."
Therein likely lies one of the keys to victory on Monday - her driver.
Required to retrial Rocknroll Lady following her long absence, Graham took the mare to the trials at Maryborough where she was driven by James Herbertson and was remarkably on her best behaviour.
It was the 22-year-old rising star from Lexton who was in the sulky when the breakthrough came.
"James drove her last start at Gunbower where she was awfully unlucky and copped interference at the 500m mark," he said.
"He said to me, that I'm not saying she was going to win, but she was definitely going to run a place.
"James said it might not hurt to bring her to Maryborough, as all her trial wins have been there, strangely, and all her misdemeanours have been at Bendigo.
"He was convinced she needed only one easy quarter and she would win and that's how it happened."
It's a reasonable proposition to suggest Rocknroll Lady could soon again be Maryborough-bound in search of win number two.
