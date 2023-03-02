Bendigo Advertiser
White Hills too good for Kangaroo Flat in BDCA Twenty20 clash

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Mitch Winter-Irving top-scored for White Hills with 57 in the win over Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Darren Howe

White Hills finished the BDCA Twenty20 season in fine style when it defeated Kangaroo Flat at the QEO on Wednesday night.

