White Hills too good for Kangaroo Flat in BDCA Twenty20 clash

White Hills finished the BDCA Twenty20 season in fine style when it defeated Kangaroo Flat at the QEO on Wednesday night.
The 27-run win gave the Demons a 3-1 record and second place in pool A, while the Roos finished last after failing to win a game.
After winning the toss and batting, the Demons couldn't have made a worse start when opener Ben Irvine was run out by Kieren Burns off the first delivery of the innings.
Burns also dismissed Kyle Patten cheaply to leave the Demons in trouble at 2-23.
Mitch Winter-Irving set about rebuilding the White Hills innings.
After a quick cameo from Ollie Geary (15 off seven balls), Caleb Barras joined Winter-Irving and they produced a match-defining partnership.
They added 73 for the fourth wicket before Barras fell for 43 off 31 balls.
Winter-Irving finished 57 off 50 balls before being dismissed off the final delivery of the innings.
The Demons made 5-159, with Tobias Geary unbeaten on 15.
The Roos needed a bright start with the bat, but their top-order struggled to put together any meaningful partnerships.
English imports Daniel Pratt (10) and Jack Rutherford (0) fell within seven balls of each other, while skipper Jake Klemm (14) holed out to deep cover off Nick Wharton.
Wharton, who was the pick of the White Hills bowlers, also claimed the wicket of Dylan Klemm for 15 to leave the Roos 4-57.
The big-hitting Jarrod Orton breathed some life into the Roos run chase with some lofty blows.
He raced to 27 off just 11 balls before he top-edged a slog sweep and was caught by keeper Patten off the bowling of Riley Fitzpatrick.
Campbell Smth (27) and Ryan O'Keefe (16 not out) batted solidly for the Roos and they finished 7-132 off their 20 overs.
Wharton (2-23) and Rhys Irwin (2-27) were the multiple wicket-takers for the Demons.
The BDCA T20 grand final will be played next Wednesday night at the QEO between Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo United.
The grand final is scheduled to start at 6pm.
