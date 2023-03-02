LAWN BOWLS: Strathfieldsaye to host weekend pennant division one grand final on March 12

STRATHFIELDSAYE has been confirmed as the host venue for the Bendigo weekend pennant division one lawn bowls grand final.
The division one grand final will be played on Sunday, March 12, as a standalone match, with Bendigo the first team through to the decider.
The Royals' grand final opponent will be either Moama or Bendigo East.
Meanwhile, as well as being the host venue for the division one grand final, Strathfieldsaye also has the chance to press its claim for promotion into the top division next season.
Strathfieldsaye is the first team through to the division two grand final after beating Bendigo East in last Saturday's qualifying final.
Under this season's match conditions should Strathfieldsaye win the division two premiership it would then earn the right to challenge Inglewood for promotion.
This season's division one was an expanded 10-team competition in which the bottom two teams - which ended up Marong and Castlemaine - would be relegated.
This season's playing conditions state that the team which finished eighth - Inglewood - would play a game against the premier of Bendigo's division two (if that team is eligible for promotion) and/or the winners of division one from the Campaspe and Goldfields competitions for a place in what will be the newly-named Premier Division next season that will feature eight teams.
Rich River and Tongala play in this Saturday's Campapse division one grand final, while Maryborough Highlands and Dunolly Blue meet in the Goldfields division one grand final this Saturday.
