Whozyadeeler revels in the heavy conditions

BENDIGO trainer Matthew Enright could not believe his luck when the skies opened on his way to Echuca on Sunday.
His six-year-old gelding Whozyadeeler absolutely loves the wet and got conditions to suit, with the track downgraded from a good 4 to a soft 7 before race one and to a heavy 8 in time for race three following heavy rain.
On the short back up after finishing seventh over 1400m at Bendigo last Thursday, Whozyadeeler made the most of his good fortune to score his first win in 752 days.
For Enright, there was no doubting the gelding's ability to back up strongly from last week, in particular, once it started to rain.
"He's had a solid background. I think that's the difference. If you give them a solid background, you can afford to back them up," he said.
"But the winning formula was the rain. He loves the rain, there's no question.
"When I was driving up here, I couldn't believe my luck. My Christmases had all come at once.
"I'm the majority shareholder in him, so it's a massive result for the family."
Originally from Queensland, where he was trained by the Freedmans and before them Tony Gollan, Whozyadeeler won for the third time in 15 starts.
The son of Dundeel and Anniversary Jewel has now had six starts for Enright, his previous best a third in a benchmark 78 on Bendigo Cup day, in what was his first start on Victorian soil.
Enright will adopt a wait and see approach with Whozyadeeler's next run.
"We'll just take him home. He's not a great eater, or anything like that, so he's a bit hard to juggle with," he said.
"We'll just see how he pulls up.
"Realistically, I would like to juggle him into the winter. That's where he is going to be at his best."
Whozyadeeler was ridden by Dean Holland, fresh from his second career Group 1 victory aboard In Secret in the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington on Saturday.
The 34-year-old settled at the rear of the field and took the shortest way home on the inside to seal a half-length win.
"It wasn't the plan. We drew in and Matty said to just try and get the horse to switch off early, which we were able to do really well," he said.
"(Dean) Yendall (on Superintendent) was off the fence to start with and ended up going to the lead, so I thought our best option was, even though we were on the worst part of the track, to follow the best horse.
"I was still able to come probably four off the fence in the straight, which is fine at that time of the day.
"It was a really tough effort."
