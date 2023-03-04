Your weekly newsletter from the Addy

Dear valued subscriber,
Far from it.
In fact, this week has been one of the biggest in terms of visitors to the region.
The US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy - the daughter of American president John F Kennedy - led an inspiring ceremony to honour African-American John Joseph and the injustices he suffered at the height of the Eureka Stockade Rebellion in the 1850s.
To have someone of Ms Kennedy's standing visit Bendigo highlights the importance of standing up for racial equality all around the world.
The other major development is the breaking ground for the Commonwealth Games village ahead of the major sporting extravaganza in 2026.
It is only exploratory work at this stage but it comes amid concerns about funding for the Games itself and how local councils can provide the necessary services for the influx of visitors without breaking the rates cap.
In other news, congratulations to Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) which has been nominated for a Banksia National Sustainability Award for Galk-galk Dhelkunya, the group's forest gardening strategy.
Keeping up the good vibrations was the 135th incarnation of the Great Northern Show in Rochetser.
After the town was ravaged by floods in October, organisers made the commitment three weeks later to go ahead with the show in order to give the community a chance to come together and socialise after such a terrible ordeal.
Making entry to the show free was a wonderful gesture and judging by the smiles on the faces of those who attended it was worth its weight in gold.
