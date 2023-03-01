FROM the moment she competed in her first pony trots event at Cobram in 2015 - or probably even before that - Heathcote reinswoman Shannon O'Sullivan has dreamed of driving in a Group 1 race.
The 21-year-old will fulfil her long-held ambition this Saturday night in Sydney at Tabcorp Park Menangle, when she partners Dont Care in the $100,000 Hammerhead Trotters Mile.
Adding to the excitement, O'Sullivan's first Group 1 steer will come on a horse she rates as a genuine chance of victory among a crack field of squaregaiters.
The Kate Hargreaves-trained five-year-old is already a Group 1 winner in his own right, having won the Vicbred Super Series for two-year-old colts and geldings in 2020.
For Dont Care, it will be four weeks between runs after qualifying for the Group 1 Great Southern Star Final at Melton.
O'Sullivan expects Hargreaves to have him primed for Saturday night.
"He's travelling super. We came up a little bit earlier - by Saturday it will be about two weeks in Sydney - just to settle in and to get a look at the track," she said.
"He really suits the track and we are very confident coming into it that he will showcase something pretty special.
"He's been working well, so we definitely think he will give it a good crack and run a really good race."
O'Sullivan echoed the sentiments of young Shelbourne trainer Hargreaves that Dont Care's full potential had yet to be realised.
"He's been doing things wrong on the (mobile starting) gate, so we've had a few gear changes and he seems really solid now," she said.
"His times in the Great Southern Star were quicker than Just Believe's winning mile rate. He had the quicker sectionals overall.
"We weren't disappointed with the run, but it's a matter of getting him back in the draw and doing things right.
"Going on that and what he has shown in track work, we're confident he can surprise if he gets the right run."
A third-generation harness racing participant, O'Sullivan has developed a nice affinity with Dont Care in recent months.
The son of the champion Group winning French sire Used To Me and the mare My Dreamweaver provided her with the biggest win of her career to date in the Group 3 Cobram Trotters Cup in January.
It was a sentimental victory that brought tears to the eyes of both trainer and driver.
Dont Care will carry saddlecloth 11, with O'Sullivan unperturbed by 'the car park draw for the visitors'.
"There's a far bit of speed off the front, so we are happy to stay out of it and just slot in to what the tempo of the race is," she said.
"You never really know what's going to happen out front.
"We wanted (barrier) two, but we've got two ones (11) instead which equals two, so we can't complain."
O'Sullivan will have a bit of support trackside, with her parents, Gordon Rothacker Medal winner Jim and Terresa, and younger brother Sean and his partner all making the trip up to Sydney to watch.
"I'm chuffed that they will be up here and can see it," she said.
"It's a big thing, especially being away from home, not in Victoria.
"This (driving in a Group 1) is something I have dreamt about many times. It's pretty surreal.
"I'm so grateful for the drive and the support of Kate and the owners. It's a big opportunity for a junior driver.
"I do get along with the horse, which made the decision easier. He's definitely a horse I click with."
