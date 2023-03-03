CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating the first few days of autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
BENDIGO'S HOLI FESTIVAL
Celebrate Holi festivals with the Indian Association of Bendigo at the Golden Square Pool.
This event is a fun and colourful festival, highlighting the strength and vibrancy of Bendigo's growing multicultural community.
Holi festivals are a Hindu tradition, famous around the world for the use of coloured powders and water to celebrate love and new life.
The festival is free, but those attending will need to book a ticket here.
It is an alcohol and smoke-free event, with a live DJ, food, drinks and activities alongside all the colour.
Festival goers are encouraged to dress in white and go home colourful!
Where: Golden Square Pool, Maple Street, Golden Square.
When: Saturday, March 4, from 10.30am.
30th BENDIGO DOLL AND TEDDY SHOW
The 30th annual Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show features judged competitions, competition exhibition, traders and crafters who specialise in producing porcelain, reborn, fantasy and other types of dolls, and bears.
There will also be dolls houses, miniatures, embroidery, quilting, patchwork and many other hobby crafts and products.
Free children's activities in the morning.
All proceeds from the show go to the Palliative Care Auxiliary. The auxiliary will be selling morning and afternoon teas and lunch on the day.
The theme for the show is 'Fun at the Fair', so come and have some fun with us on the day. It will be a great day for everyone.
Entry is $7 adults, $6 concession and students and children under 6 free.
Further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 4, 9.30am to 4pm.
METCALFE MUSIC BASH
Music, food, market stalls and much more music is the order of the day at the Metcalfe Music Bash, a free, day-long event featuring 16 bands on two stages.
There will be food, drinks, market stalls, entertainment and more.
Gold coin donation entry.
Where: Metcalfe Recreation Ground, Metcalfe.
When: Sunday, March 5, 10am to 6pm.
Bendigo residents can lend a helping hand at five sites for this year's Clean Up Australia Day.
The events will include some collection bags, but it is recommended if participants bring their own.
Please wear suitable clothing, bring gloves, a hat and drink bottle.
Registrations will be on site with the coordinator of the location.
Sites and times below are:
Bendigo Marketplace and Train Station
11am to noon, Sunday, March 5, meet at the front entrance to Bendigo Marketplace.
Kangaroo Flat Bendigo Creek
8am to 4pm, Sunday, March 5, meet in the creek reserve opposite 3 Carpenter Street, Kangaroo Flat.
Long Gully Trail
10am to noon, Sunday, March 5, meet in the open area adjacent to Lightning Reef Primary School.
Heathcote and Surrounds All Ages Activities Committee Clean Up Day
9am to 1pm, Sunday, March 5, meet at Paper Creations Paper Craft Shop 174A High Street, Heathcote.
Huntly Carpark Clean Up
10am to noon, Sunday, March 5, meet in front of IGA Supermarket.
All children 15 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
DANCING FUN
Dance your evening away with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
There will be music by Family Rhythm Dance Band; a supper of slices, tea and coffee.
Admission $9. All welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, March 4, from 7.30pm.
WALKS INTO HISTORY
Bendigo Historical Society hosts 'Walks Into History' held on the first Sunday of the month.
Cost $10, members $5 (unless otherwise specified).
This walk is 'Bendigo Women, a celebration of International Women's Day'.
Tour leaders are Heather McNeill and Pip Johanson.
Bendigo Historical Society also runs activities throughout the year.
These activities include meetings, various walks, tours, afternoon teas, and more.
For further information, click here or phone History House on 5442 1005.
Where: Meet at Tourist Information Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 5, from 10am.
BENDIGO FORD FUN RUN
The team at Rosalind Events presents the Bendigo Ford Fun Run.
Proceeds raised will support a new children's outdoor rehabilitation play space at Bendigo Health through the Bendigo Health Foundation.
Events on offer as part of the Fun Run include the 1km Kids Dash, 5km Fun Run / Walk, 10km Fun Run and a Half Marathon (21.1km).
Rosalind Park will play host to the start and finish.
Joggers, runners, walkers - all from across central Victoria are welcome.
Where: Bendigo CBD.
When: Sunday, March 5, 7am to noon.
HUNTLY FAMILY FUN DAY
The Huntly Family Fun Day is a free community event for children and families.
There will be free activities, music and live entertainment for all to enjoy, thanks to many community groups and the City of Greater Bendigo.
There will be sausages, chicken and veggie burgers and drinks will be available at a small cost.
There will also be free fresh fruit and Coliban Water refill units - please bring own drink bottle.
Activities will include The Zone climbing wall, inflatable water slide, face painting, S.A.F.E archery, animal farm, music and dance, water fun, woodwork and airbrush tattoos.
Remember to BYO towel and change of clothes for the water slide.
Where: Strauch Recreation Reserve, 14 Gungurru Road, Huntly.
When: Sunday, March 5, 10am to 1pm.
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
When: Every Saturday, 8am.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Costume Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
SAYINGS AND QUOTATIONS
St Arnaud artist, Gabriele Rohlje, is set to unveil her latest works at the upcoming exhibition titled 'Sayings and Quotations'.
Gabriele has been a prominent figure in the St Arnaud contemporary art scene for several years, and is known for her unique style that blends figurative and abstract elements in a display of colour and form.
Her artworks have been featured in numerous exhibitions and galleries.
The upcoming exhibition, 'Sayings and Quotations', promises to be a testament to Gabriele's creativity and expressiveness.
The collection features a visually striking array of posters that showcase a range of sayings and quotations that Gabriele has heard over the years.
Some of these references attached to her works are easy to read and understand, while others will require a closer look to fully appreciate the intricate details.
Free entry.
Where: St Arnaud Raillery Hub Gallery on Queen Street, St Arnaud.
When: Official opening of exhibition will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2pm. The exhibition is open to the public from Saturday, March 4 to Monday, April 24.
HARCOURT APPLEFEST
Since 1991, the Harcourt Applefest has brought residents together to meet neighbours and friends, along with many visitors, to enjoy the many and varied produce that exist in the region.
Many volunteers, along with goodwill, sporting and service clubs-come together to make Applefest highly successful.
The event includes the Applefest market, live music, storytelling and other acts, two stages, roaming entertainers, the King and Queen of AppleFest, competitions, art shows, cookery competitions, apple pie eating and much more.
Where: Harcourt Valley.
When: Saturday, March 11, 9am to 4pm.
TARADALE FESTIVAL
After a two-year break due to Covid-19 restrictions, the famous Taradale Mineral Springs Festival is on again.
The Mineral Springs Festival Committee is planning to make this year's event the biggest and best in its history.
Attractions will include gourmet food, wine, craft beer, gin and whisky. There will be jewellery, a CFA display and activities, a classic car display, acoustic and rock music, plus many children's activities, face painting, plaster painting, story telling and Captain Koala.
Entry to the festival is $5, with admission for children under 15.
All proceeds go towards Taradale Volunteer Community Groups to assist with local projects.
Where: Taradale Mineral Springs.
When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm.
BENDIGO RECORD FAIR
The Bendigo Record Fair returns in March.
This fair is for vinyl and CD's, with thousands of records and music related merchandise available.
$5 entry from 10am.
$10 Early bird access from 9am.
Click here for further information.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm.
ROCKIN' 50's ROCK N ROLL CLUB
Rockin' 50's Rock N Roll Club is hosting a dance featuring 'Kid' James Trio plus Phantom DJ.
Tickets $25 non refundable. Pre booking essential.
Direct debit to Bendigo Bank:
Please include your reference name.
Bring own supper and drinks.
Floodlit parking for classic cars display.
No lifts or jumps. All dance moves done at own risk.
Contact for further information 0438 895 380.
Where: Strathdale Community Centre Hall, Crook Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 18, doors open 7.30pm.
BENDIGO PRIDE FESTIVAL
Bendigo's Pride Festival is back for another year of fun and celebration.
Held from March 17 to April 2, there will be events for all ages.
There will be art exhibitions, performances, films, history walks, poetry, drag queens, Gay Stuff markets, books and much, much more.
See the full program here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Friday, March 17 to Sunday, April 2.
ELMORE TRACTOR PULL
The first Australian modified tractor pull was held at the Elmore Field Days in 1976, and in 2022 the Elmore Events Centre was excited to bring the tractor pull back to where it all began.
A tractor pull is a modified tractor pulling a weighted sled along a 11m wide and 100m long dirt track.
Tractor pulling is known as one of the most powerful motorsports due to some tractors having more than one engine with some of them being over 1000hp.
This event will also include truck and car displays, and hot wheels stunt team.
See all information about this event here.
Tickets: family (2 adults, 2 x children aged 12-17 years) $70, adults $30, child 12-17 years $10, under 12 years free. For tickets, click here.
Where: Elmore Events Centre.
When: Saturday, March 18, gates open at noon.
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices - VIP tickets coming soon.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
AXEDALE QUICK SHEAR FAMILY FUN DAY
The Axedale community is excited to bring people of all ages together, with the return of an event that captures the spirit of the small town.
The Axedale Quick Shear and Family Fun Day was first held in 2014, but after six years was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just as the community was starting to come together after periods of isolation and lockdowns, the region was impacted by flooding.
The 2023 event is one of the town's major fundraisers, with proceeds this year going to the Axedale Primary School, Axedale Preschool, Axedale Community Hall and Axedale, Mosquito Creek and Knowsley CFA brigades.
The 2023 event will include the Fosterville Mine Quick Shear, a market, art show, children's activities, traditional afternoon tea, car show, silent auction and raffle.
Where: Axedale Hall and Park.
When: Saturday, March 18 from 2pm.
A CELEBRATION DAY FOR GIRLS
A celebration day for girls is a positive menstrual cycle education workshop for girls aged 10 to 12 years - and their mother or female carer.
Can you think back to the first time you had your period? What did you know about it before it started?
Arriving at menarche (the first period) is often a mixed experience. Having the right information and being prepared can make a big difference in the life of young people.
A Celebration day for girls brings positive menstrual cycle education and information to girls before menstruation begins.
Currently available in 27 countries, it originated in Harcourt, by local woman Jane Bennett.
Social worker, Rachel Pilgrim has been facilitating the program in Central Victoria for the past 8 years and is bringing it to Bendigo in March 2023.
For further information, click here or contact Rachel on 0430 450 967 or rachel.pilgrim@yahoo.com
Where: Bendigo region.
When: Sunday, March 19, 10am to 4pm.
CASTLEMAINE STATE FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine State Festival has announced its impressive 2023 season line-up with a diverse selection of the best local and international talent and events.
This event will bring focus to Castlemaine, spotlighting the region while bringing visitors from across Australia and overseas.
This year's line-up includes performances from Frente, Vika and Linda Bull, The Southern River Band, Jaguar Jonze, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Kian, Ella Hooper, Jem Cassar-Daley, The Gesualdo Six, Electric Fields and Dallas Woods, Alter Boy, Lizzy Welsh and Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, Eliza Hull and Liz Martin, Snog, The Dolly Parton Experience with Vanessa & The Jealous Guys, Mama Kin Spender, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal and Katherine Philp, Rose Riebl and many others.
There will also be theatre and performance highlights including Gravity and Other Myths - A Simple Space, Qwerin, Maloya Moshpit, The Planting: Alex Kelly, Lawrence Harvey and David Pledger, Night Walks with Teenagers, Dirty Laundry, Brat Kids Carnival, End of Winter, I Am Woman, 27 Club: The Music that Never Died, Pillow Fight - The Anchor, Parallax, and much more.
Visual arts will be represented in 2023 at the festival with exhibitions including For the Love of Song: David Frazer with Kelly, Walker, Cave, Lowe and Waits, David Rosetzky: Air to Atmosphere, Damon Kowarsky exhibition and workshops and many more.
For a full program guide and tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, March 24 to Sunday, April 9.
BENDIGO LATIN FESTIVAL
Latin dancing workshops, food, DJ, live music, pinatas and more.
Where: Garden for the Future, Bosquet Street and Ragland Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday, March 25, 11am to 8pm.
60th ANNIVERSARY LUNCHEON
Bendigo Girls' Secondary School 1963 Intake are invited to a 60th Anniversary luncheon.
Please RSVP to Denise (Clay) on 0429 859 754 or Nola (Hodgkiss) on 0438 025 381 with your school enrolment name by Friday, March 31.
Where: Foundary Hotel, Old High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 15, 11.30am to 4pm.
FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL
The Alliance Franaise French Film Festival 2023 is proud to be presenting its best of the best programme of contemporary French films.
The 34th instalment of the annual event celebrates French films outside of France.
The festival will be showing at numerous venues all over Australia with Bendigo lucky enough to be included.
Tickets on sale now, click here for all information.
Where: Star Cinema, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday to Sunday, April 21 to 23.
