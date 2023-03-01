ATHLETICS: Region's best set to compete at state open and under-20 track and field titles

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's best at open and under-20 level will contest this weekend's Victorian field and track championships at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
The three-day meet starts on Friday night.
Goals for a squad of 18 from AB are varied.
Qualification for the national titles to be run from April 30 to April 2 in Brisbane will be a goal, along with medals, and personal best times, distances or heights.
Field events begin at 5.45pm on Friday as track starts at 6.30pm.
Timetable for Saturday is 1.30pm start in field, and 2.40pm on track.
Sunday's finale kicks off at 9.30am.
Among the top chances for gold will be South Bendigo's national open shot put champion Emma Berg.
A mark of 15.05m earned Berg first place at this year's Steigen Victoria Country titles at Geelong.
A busy campaign for Eaglehawk's Abbey Hromenko, the reigning state heptathlon champion, includes the shot put, high jump, and 100m hurdles.
Hawks' clubmate Cameron Smith will be aiming to soar in the under-20 high jump and triple jump and be fast in the 200m showdown.
Reigning Victoria Country open hammer titleholder Olivia Graham from Eaglehawk will be one to watch at Lakeside after a mark of 50.58m earned gold in Geelong.
A multiple state high jump champion, Eaglehawk's Denise Snyder will be soaring for more glory against a field that includes Eliza Coutts from Bendigo Harriers.
South Bendigo's sprint star Oliver Muggleton will race the open 200m and 400m.
It's likely to be an exciting showdown between University's Angus Macafee and Jayden Padgham and Bendigo Harriers' Harrison Boyd in the 3000m for the under-20 class.
Another of the Two Blues stars, Angus McKindlay will contest the open 400m hurdles.
The women's open 400m includes Eaglehawk clubmates Laura Kadri and Scarlett Southern.
Daniel Noden from Bendigo Harriers will race the open 800m as Southern will run the two-lap duel at open and under-20 level.
University's Tullie Rowe has starred at this season's Milers meets and will race in the open 1500m.
Claire Noonan from Eaglehawk will contest the under-20 hammer throw and clubmate Dude Kelly is in the under-20 javelin.
Eaglehawk's Juliet Heahleah will race the open 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, and 3000m steeplechase.
Although now racing with Melbourne University and Old Scotch respectively, Taine Lang and Archie Wallis have links to Bendigo Harriers. Both will compete in the open 1500m.
Now at Melbourne University after he began with Bendigo Harriers, Liam Shadbolt faces a huge task in the open high jump.
A holder of several Bendigo residential and centre records at pole vault, James Woods will contest the open final against the likes of Dalton Di Medio, Noah Burns and Joel Pocklington.
Woods is now competing for Box Hill.
UNIVERSITY'S Mike Bieleny broke Bendigo Centre's 60-plus record for the 3000m distance in this week's heat of the Tuesday Night Series.
Bieleny ran the 7 1/2 laps in 10:39.10 to win.
The previous record for 60-plus at 3000m was 10:45.31 set by Charles Chambers on March 1, 2014.
Tuesday's racing drew 22 starters across 3000m, 5000m or 1000m.
In the 3000m it was Bieleny and Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly who led the way in times of 10:39 and 11:30.
University's David Cripps ran the 12 1/2 laps or 5000m in 21:06.
It was a closely-fought contest in the 1000m as University's Grace Mulqueen and Bendigo Little Athletics' Mila Childs ran 3:28 and 3:32 for a one-two result.
Tuesday's results:
Mixed 3000m:
Mike Bieleny, 60, Uni. 10:39.10 (Bendigo 60-plus record); Trevor Kelly, 63, Eh 11:30.54; Callen Bayliss, 12, Uni. 12:49.58; April Wainwright, 11, BLA 13:16.56; Leon Gilbert, 71, BH 13:23.89; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 13:27.46; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 14:54.24; Ross Douglas, 56, Uni. 15:11.68; Charles Chambers, 69, Uni. 15:47.45; Stacey Macdonald, 41, BH 17:05.76; Poppy Wainwright, 13, Uni. 19:27.86.
Mixed 5000m:
David Cripps, 51, Uni. 21:06.52; Lawrence Abel, 57, Inv. 23:40.30; Casey Crapper, 36, Eh 25:29.31; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 27:37.56.
Mixed 1000m:
Grace Mulqueen, 13, Uni. 3:28.01; Mila Childs, 11, BLA 3:32.30; Milanke Haasbroek, 9, BLA 3:54.93; Florence Lapthorne, 9, BLA 3:56.37; Louis Lapthorne, 8, BLA 4:16.89; Maison Hooke, 9, BLA 4:26.35; Tully Cripps, 13, Uni. 6:02.07.
