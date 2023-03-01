LAWN BOWLS: Woodbury to host preliminary final clash between Steamers, Beasties

MOAMA and Bendigo East will vie for a berth in the weekend pennant lawn bowls grand final this Saturday at Woodbury.
The weekend pennant preliminary final greens have been allocated, with Woodbury the host of the division one battle between the Steamers and Beasties.
The winner will meet Bendigo in the grand final on Sunday, March 12, with the Royals having already booked their berth in what has been a remarkable turnaround after claiming the wooden spoon last season.
Saturday's weekend preliminary finals will also be played at Bendigo, Eaglehawk, North Bendigo and White Hills.
Meanwhile, Tuesday's standalone midweek pennant division one grand final between Golden Square and South Bendigo will be played at Eaglehawk.
The other five midweek pennant grand finals will all be played at Bendigo East the previous day.
All midweek pennant grand finals began at 10am following an official welcome at 9.15am.
Division 1 - Moama v Bendigo East (Woodbury).
Division 2 - Bendigo East v Eaglehawk (Bendigo Jail).
Division 3 - North Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat (Eaglehawk Kelly).
Division 4 - Golden Square v Eaglehawk (Bendigo Ladies).
Division 5 - Inglewood v Kangaroo Flat (Eaglehawk Reid).
Division 6 - Harcourt v Kangaroo Flat (North Bendigo Top).
Division 7 - Kangaroo Flat v North Bendigo (White Hills Turner).
Division 8 - Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square (White Hills Turner).
Monday at Bendigo East:
Division 2 - Woodbury v Castlemaine.
Division 3 - Marong v Strathfieldsaye.
Division 4 - White Hills v Dingee.
Division 5 - Inglewood v Strathfieldsaye.
Division 6 - North Bendigo v Golden Square.
Tuesday at Eaglehawk:
Division 1 - Golden Square v South Bendigo.
