Bendigo Advertiser

LAWN BOWLS: Woodbury to host preliminary final clash between Steamers, Beasties

By Luke West
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moama's Olivia Cartwright. The Steamers play Bendigo East this Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett

MOAMA and Bendigo East will vie for a berth in the weekend pennant lawn bowls grand final this Saturday at Woodbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.