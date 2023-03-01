A health service gave its staff a taste of some little known specialties at a recent training event.
Bendigo Health and the Victorian Perioperative Nurses Group (VPNG) hosted 33 Victorian nurses as they completed a two-day crash course in perioperative nursing.
Nurses undertook theoretical and practical workshops designed to help understand the different roles within the operating theatre and beyond.
Bendigo Health Elective Surgery Reform senior nurse educator and clinical and redesign manager Catherine Barnes said the training would allow staff to get a taste of one area they may not be familiar with.
"Perioperative nursing isn't a speciality area you get exposed to in undergraduate training, so when we have people who are interested in learning more about it, we want to capture that enthusiasm and hopefully get them feeling passionate about it," she said.
"These nurses will be the role models for the next course participants.
"If you can inspire someone to continue their professional development and spark someone's interest, we can ensure patients are getting the care they need now and into the future."
Ms Barnes said some nurses had travelled from Castlemaine, Kerang and the alpine region to attend the training.
"The VPNG hold two sessions a year, one in Melbourne and one in regional Victoria. We wanted to help train nurses in the region, so that's why we were really keen to bring this education to Bendigo," she said.
Nurses from Bendigo Health also attended the training, including registered nurse Erin Lehmann.
Ms Lehmann, who works on the surgical ward, said she had never "stepped foot in a theatre" in her 17-year career.
"This course (was) a great introduction for me to learn what perioperative nursing is all about and the roles nurses have in this environment as a patient advocate," she said.
"It's great for my career development to be able to access this course [in Bendigo]. This is a complete career change for me in nursing so it's great Bendigo Health are willing to support me."
The perioperative nursing training has been delivered by the VPNG since 2017.
VPNG education chair Jane Thomas said it was hoped more nurses might go into the specialty to alleviate the strain on the area.
She said the organisation had seen the need for training in the expertise area after perioperative nursing was no longer included in the undergraduate nursing course.
"We've identified there's a gap and that we need to fill it," she said.
"Most universities offer postgraduate training, but if you went into this specialty without knowing what it's about, you would have a bit of a rude awakening.
"So by doing this short course, people have the opportunity to get a taste and then decide whether they want to study further."
Find out more about the specialty or upcoming training sessions online at vpng.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
