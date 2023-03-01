Tassie talent injection bolsters Bendigo City

BENDIGO City FC's bid for promotion from the Men's State League 5 West division this season has received a timely, but in some ways unexpected boost.
City has welcomed a pair of Tasmanians with impressive credentials to its squad, neither of whom was on the club's radar when preparations for the 2023 season were first made months ago.
Declan Cahill and Chidinma Esomeju join former Bendigo City NPL player and BASL star Alex Caldow as newcomers to the line-up coach Greg Thomas hopes can propel the club up the ladder following an impressive first season back in the senior ranks in 2022.
It's a stroke of good fortune, with both players having moved to Bendigo to study at La Trobe University.
Cahill, a former state junior team representative, who hails from the north west coast town of Burnie, has played senior football with his hometown club Burnie United since he was 15 and is now eager to take the next step in his on-field career.
His impact with United was immediate, having shared the club's senior best and fairest award in his first season.
He followed up by finishing runner-up in his second season.
"Most of my teammates were more senior than me, mid-20s or so. So I was happy to hold my own," Cahill said.
It's a grounding he believes will serve him well at Bendigo City.
His arrival was not a total shock to club officials.
Cahill, a centre half/centre back, had been in contact with the club in the weeks after accepting the offer to study in Bendigo.
"I was definitely contemplating playing football over here, so I Googled senior men's football and Bendigo. From there I got in contact with Nath (City's technical director Nathan Claridge). He told me this was the place to be," he said.
"I wasn't too informed about the club's history, I just knew they played good football.
"It's a good time to be involved with the team only in its second season (in the MSL) and looking to work its way up."
Cahill, who is studying physiotherapy at La Trobe, and lined-up for his first practice match against Strathfieldsaye Colts United two weekends ago, said his initial impressions of his new teammates were positive.
"There is a heap of talented players and it's a lot better football being played than back home. A lot sharper," he said.
"I'm looking forward to the season getting underway."
Helping make the transition to their new club easier, Cahill has been joined by his former state teammate Esomeju.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts to Nigerian parents, the now 18-year-old moved to Tasmania at a young age and has been playing soccer since he was four, representing Devonport Strikers in the National Premier League Tasmania competition at both senior and junior level.
On Cahill's recommendation, the midfielder/forward slotted in seamlessly to City's line-up for their practice match against Colts and was quick to impress coach Thomas and his new teammates.
"It's a very skilled team. It was a pretty difficult day with the heat, but we did well," he said.
"There were some great signs for the season ahead."
As he does each season in soccer, Esomeju, who is studying biomedicine, has set himself the one simple goal for this year.
"Just to be better than I was last year and the year before that," he said.
"Last year was a good year, playing for the Strikers' senior team and the NPL team at times.
"Hopefully I can top that form in Bendigo."
Cahill and Esomeju are the club's first recruits from outside of Bendigo since gaining entry into the MSL last season.
They are the only two players on the current senior list not to have played juniors with Bendigo City.
Bendigo City, which ended its debut season in the MSL in fourth position with a 10-6-6 record, opens its 2023 campaign against Balmoral at Derrimut on Saturday, March 18.
The club's first home game will not be until round three against Tarneit United on April 1, with City drawn to play Surfside Waves in Ocean Grove in round two.
The clash against Tarneit United will be the first of back-to-back home games, with Melton Phoenix to follow on April 15.
