Bendigo Umpires Association to hold three come and try nights starting Thursday

THE Bendigo Umpires Association will hold three come and try nights beginning on Thursday as it strives to boost its numbers for the coming football season.
The first of the come and try nights will be held on Thursday at Weeroona Oval from 5.45pm.
Further sessions will also be held at Bridgewater Oval on Wednesday, March 8, from 6.30pm, and Elmore Oval on Wednesday, March 15, from 6.30pm.
The BUA offers field, boundary and goal opportunities for ages 12-plus, with fitness training available and coaching provided, while all appointments are paid.
"It's the best seat in the house and you're still involved in the game,'' BUA member Tom Nicholson recently told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"You get to stay fit, you make a bit of coin on the side and you get to watch some really good footy."
For more information on the come and try nights contact AFL Central Victoria's Sharon McColl on 0418 569 394.
