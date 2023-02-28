BDCA UNDER-16S: Twenty20 grand final success for Eaglehawk against Strathfieldsaye Jets

MORE CRICKET: Pride on the line for Demons and Roos in BDCA Twenty20
EAGLEHAWK is the Bendigo District Cricket Association's under-16 Twenty20 premier.
The Hawks defeated Strathfieldsaye Jets by 31 runs in Tuesday night's grand final at the QEO to claim the premiership.
The Hawks posted 5-120 batting first after overcoming early trouble when they had been 2-10 in the third over.
Opening batsman Taj Taylor provided the backbone of the Hawks' match-winning total with 54 retired from 51 deliveries.
Taylor struck four boundaries and two sixes in his knock, while skipper Harvey White (22) and Maysen Pettersen (17 n.o.) also ticked the runs over for the Hawks.
Opening bowler Archie Stevens with 3-31 was the leading wicket-taker for the Jets, who were held to 6-89 in reply.
Four Eaglehawk bowlers took one wicket each, including Taylor capping a fine all-round game with an economical 1-9 off his four overs to earn the man of the match award.
Skipper Lachlan Dennis (22) top-scored for the Jets.
Round 1 - 8-128 def Bendigo United 6-127.
Round 2 - Bye.
Round 3 - 7-138 def Kangaroo Flat 8-101.
Round 4 - 8-124 def Strathdale Suns 9-120.
Round 5 - 5-106 def Huntly North 75.
Grand final - 5-120 def Strathfieldsaye Jets 6-89.
Strathfieldsaye Jets v Eaglehawk
Eaglehawk 1st INNINGS
K O'Hehir c Harris b Stevens 6
T Taylor retired not out 54
M Fullerton run out (A Stevens) 1
HJ White c Bennett b O'Donnell 22
j tewhata b Stevens 7
M Pettersen not out 17
I Adams c Hunter b Stevens 2
C Brown not out 1
Extras (b 1, lb 0, w 9, nb 0) 10
Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 120
FoW: 1-7(K O'Hehir) 2-10(M Fullerton) 3-65(HJ White) 4-87(j tewhata) 5-109(I Adams)
Bowling: O M W R
K Hunter 4 0 0 18(1w)
A Stevens 4 0 3 31(1w)
W Robinson 2 1 0 7()
H Bennett 2 0 0 16(2w)
M Brown 2 0 0 9(2w)
L Sharam 2 0 0 9()
A Hand 2 0 0 13(1w)
R O'Donnell 2 0 1 16(2w)
Strathfieldsaye Jets 1st INNINGS
JM Harris b Pettersen 2
L Dennis c Davies b Adams 22
W Robinson c Adams b O'Hehir 14
J DeAraugo run out (I Adams) 10
K Hunter c White b T Taylor 14
L Sharam run out (K O'Hehir) 6
H Bennett not out 1
R O'Donnell not out 1
Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 14, nb 3) 19
Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 89
DNB: A Stevens M Brown A Hand
FoW: 1-5(JM Harris) 2-40(W Robinson) 3-47(L Dennis) 4-76(J DeAraugo) 5-83(K Hunter) 6-88(L Sharam)
Bowling: O M W R
T Taylor 4 1 1 9(3w)
M Pettersen 4 0 1 16(2nb, 2w)
K O'Hehir 4 0 1 21()
D Vallance 3 0 0 10(3w)
G Bradley 3 0 0 23(1nb, 3w)
I Adams 2 0 1 8(3w)
