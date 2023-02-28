Bendigo Advertiser

BDCA UNDER-16S: Twenty20 grand final success for Eaglehawk against Strathfieldsaye Jets

Updated March 1 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eaglehawk team that won Tuesday night's under-16 Twenty20 grand final against Strathfieldsaye Jets at the QEO. Picture by Eaglehawk Cricket Club
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.