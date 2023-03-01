Free seeds are available for Loddon Campaspe residents in an attempt to increase the region's vegetable consumption.
Healthy Loddon Campaspe, formerly known as Healthy Heart of Victoria, is funded by the state government and involves six municipalities, including the City of Greater Bendigo, and the Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Loddon, Macedon Ranges and Mount Alexander Shires.
It has partnered with Grow It Local for a local seed service, offering free heirloom seeds and "patch-to-plate" instructions.
Healthy Loddon Campaspe co-ordinator Alicia O'Brien said the new partnership was designed to be fun and easy, with the first instalment a "seed-to-spanakopita adventure" teaching people to grow the ingredients used in popular gardener Costa Georgiadis' grandma's recipe.
"Results from the 2019 Active Living Census told us that only one in eight adults in our region meet the daily vegetable consumption guidelines," she said.
"By partnering with Grow It Local, we hope to create a fun and easy way for residents in our region to get involved in growing, cooking and eating local healthy produce."
The available seed packets include kale, rainbow chard and spinach and instructions from Grow It Local will guide participants through their growing journey.
"A vibrant community life is essential for health and wellbeing," Grow It Local co-founder Paul West said.
"Grow It Local is the perfect way to connect to likeminded folk in your neck of the woods, share some food, some gardening tips and to have a bit of a chin wag."
Residents, businesses, schools and community groups across the region can register for the Grow It local seed service via https://www.growitlocal.com/stores/free-seed-service.
