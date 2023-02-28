ATHLETICS: Reid ready to defend Fun Run 10km title this Sunday

THIS Sunday's 10km hit-out in the Bendigo Ford Fun Run will play a key part in the upcoming racing goals of Echuca athlete Archie Reid.
Winner of the 10km in last year's race through the heart of Bendigo, Reid will again be charging through Rosalind Park, past Ulumbarra Theatre and around Queen Elizabeth Oval.
A challenging course also takes in the Dai Gum San Chinese Gardens precinct, Bridge Street and Lake Weeroona.
For Reid the Bendigo Fun Run is more than just a training session, it's all about supporting the Bendigo Health Children's Ward.
Race organiser Geoff O'Sullivan believes this year's event, which has incorporated a 5km business challenge, could attract between 1250 and 1500 starters.
Major sponsors of the event are Bendigo Ford, Jenny's Early Learning Centre, Physiotherapy Centre Bendigo, Fosterville Gold Mine, and Tweed Sutherland First National Real Estate.
First runners to go on Sunday will be those in the half-marathon, a distance of 21.1km, at 8am.
The children's 1km dash starts at 8.30am and will be followed by the first of the 10km runners at 9am.
The 5km run/walk begins at 9.45am.
Reid's focus in Sunday's run is not primarily on beating last year's time.
"This is a great hit-out for some other races in March and the lead-up to the cross-country season," said the 21-year-old.
"It's a great course to race on, especially around the QEO and Chinese Gardens.
"It's also important to support local events," said the South Bendigo Athletics Club member, who also races for Bendigo Bats in premier division of Athletics Victoria's cross-country action.
The Bats' squad includes Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon runner and world XC representative Andy Buchanan, and Reid's long-time coach and Echuca-based Bendigo Harriers' veteran Brady Threlfall.
A willingness by Reid to "back local" was shown when he was second to training partner Nathan Stoate in last month's 5km Frenzy, organised by Bendigo Harriers Athletics Club, on the Flora Hill track in Retreat Road.
A year earlier they were fourth and third.
Just days after the Bendigo Fun Run, Reid will be at Box Hill on March 9 to race 3000m at the Box Hill Classic.
Another important event is Run For The Kids in Melbourne on March 19 which supports the Royal Children's Hospital Appeal where he will run the long-course distance of 14.5km.
A top performer on the track and cross-country scene, some of Reid's best results have been on the road.
In 2021 he ran the 10km at Launceston's Running Festival in 29.22 to be fifth.
Last year he was fourth in the under-23 class of the Valencia half-marathon in Spain and a week later won the Lucerne half-marathon in Switzerland.
Racing goals for '23 include another start at Launceston in June, Burnie's Bridge to Bridge, and Gold Coast half-marathon.
An Achilles injury meant Reid missed several of last year's XCR rounds, but kept up fitness by cycling and swimming.
He is determined to play a key role in the Bats' pursuit of back-to-back premier division titles.
A FIELD of 20 athletes has qualified for Thursday night's George Flack Final (1000m) to cap the Thursday night distance series run by Bendigo Athletic Club at the Flora Hill track.
At the end of a 10-round series Geoff Jordan from Bendigo Harriers led the aggregate on 56 points.
Highs for Jordan were being runner-up in legs six, seven and eight at the Retreat Road complex.
Joint runners-up on 50 points were Bendigo Athletic Club president Justine Babitsch and University's Andrea Smith.
Next best in the race for aggregate honours in the 36th year of the event were Bendigo Harriers' Richard Marchingo, 49 points; and University's April Wainwright on 48.
All five clubs in Athletics Bendigo's region are represented in Thursday's final, which starts at 7.15pm.
The final honours George Flack, long-time sponsor of the distance series and key contributor to many causes for the City of Greater Bendigo.
Athletes to watch in the 2 1/2 lap showdown to be the 2022-23 champion include South Bendigo's Greg Hilson, talented backmarker Abbey Reid and Bendigo Harriers' Rebecca Soulsby.
Well into his 80s, John Justice just keeps on running and has qualified for the final, along with Eaglehawk's Tim Sullivan, a 10-time gold medallist and four-time Paralympian.
In the race for points, Kade McCay from Bendigo Harriers scored 20, but did not contest enough rounds to qualify for the final.
Final standings in the 36th Thursday Night Distance Series run by Bendigo Athletic Club:
Club legend - BAC Bendigo Athletic Club; BH Bendigo Harriers; Eh Eaglehawk; SB South Bendigo; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. Invitation.
56 Geoff Jordan, BH; 50 Justine Babitsch, BAC; 50 Andrea Smith, Uni.; 49 Richard Marchingo, BH; 48 April Wainwright, Uni.; 47 Rebecca Soulsby, BH; 45 John Justice, SB; 45 Keelan McInerney, BH; 45 Katie Graham, BAC; 44 Greg Hilson, SB.
43 Bradie Sheldon, Uni.; 39 Renae Graham, BAC; 37 Paul Viggers, Inv.; 35 Tim Sullivan, Eh; 35 David Cripps, Uni.; 32 Kelvin Niblett, Uni.; 32 Abbey Reid, Inv.; 32 Eric Baker, BH; 28 Jack Norris, Inv.; 25 Kevin Shanahan, BAC.
21 Kade McCay, BH; 20 Nadene Macdonald, BH; 15 Trevor Kelly, Eh; 12 Thomas Reid, Inv; 11 Kade Hutchison, BH; 10 Josh Fagan, BH; 7 David Styles, SB; 6 Josh Evans, BH; 6 Emily Harris, Uni.; 5 Hamish Anderson, BAC; 5 Bryce Balsillie; 5 Brayden Clarke, BH; 5 Ross Douglas, Uni.; 5 Vanessa Garry, Inv.; 5 Darren Hartland, Uni.; 5 Christine Leatham, SB; 5 Sebastian Rossi, BAC.
