Norwegian Joy lives up to the early hype

BENDIGO racecourse has long been known as the Nursery of Champions and on Tuesday another potential future star delivered a bold opening statement.
Arriving with big raps, Norwegian Joy ($1.75 favourite) did not disappoint with a convincing victory on debut over 1500m.
The three-year-old gelding, trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent (Jnr), had little peace out in front, but stamped his class in the home straight to win by three lengths over Eagle Queen ($5), with Aoife for Bendigo trainer Brent Stanley back in third.
Encouragingly for connections, Norwegian Joy - who impressed in a jump out at Cranbourne earlier in the month - was doing his best work at the end of the race.
Winning jockey Patrick Moloney praised the debutant's ability to cope with pressure after being well challenged for much of the race.
"He's had a good preparation leading up to his first ever run at the races and he showed good staying promise back at home on the track at Cranbourne and he brought it here today to the races," he said.
"We were pretty happy to be pretty bold with him. He's one of those horses who is still learning the racing caper.
"We think he's a free flowing, strong staying-type, so we were happy to flow with him and use his asset, which is his stamina.
"We thought that would be able to bring the opposition undone, which it did today."
While it was a promising enough victory, Moloney felt Norwegian Joy still had something in reserve as he hit the line.
"He's a horse who has done everything right to date. It probably looked like worrying signs straightening up, but I always knew he was comfortable," he said.
"He was sort of floating and waiting for them, but as soon as I stuck the sword to him, he pinned his ears back and really put them to the sword.
"He's a nice promising horse and I think he had a bit of fuel left in the tank."
The honours were shared on Tuesday with eight individual jockeys and trainers scoring winners on the program.
Other eye-catching winners included the Team Hawkes-trained Squad in his first run since being gelded and Austrata for Lindsay Smith and Beau Mertens in the 1400m benchmark 70.
